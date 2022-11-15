ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors

 3 days ago

Former Ragin Cajuns’ pitcher Hogan Harris has made it to big the stage as the Oakland A’s have called the Lafayette native up to the majors. Harris was drafted by Oakland as the 85th overall pick as a third-round selection in the 2018 MLB draft.

The 25-year-old grew up in Lafayette and spent his high school career playing baseball for the Cougars of St. Thomas More. He leas his squad to 4-A State Championship in 2014 and in 2015. He would finish his Cougar career as the number-one-ranked pitcher in Louisiana before committing to the Cajuns.

During his Cajun career, Harris had a 12-4 with an ERA of 2.87. in his three years with the Cajuns, Harris gave a total of 126 hits and 65 earned runs. He had a career-high ten strikeouts in his final season with the Cajuns and also ranked 6th in the Sun Belt in total strikeouts in 2016.

Harris spent the last season with the A’s triple-a team in Las Vegas where he held opponents to a .195 batting average and totaled 105 strikeouts. Harris has a record of 3-9 and recorded an ERA of 2.50 while giving up earned runs during his minor league career. He has bounced around the last three seasons from single-a all the way to triple-a before being called up to the Majors for the first time in his pro career.

