Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 12 Democrats who voted to end the official COVID-19 emergency Biden has used to extend student-debt relief
On Tuesday, 62 senators voted to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Biden has made clear he will veto any attempts to pass that resolution.
West Virginia’s Sen. Capito a ‘yes’ on same-sex marriage test vote
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) Wednesday joined fellow Democrats in Wednesday's Senate test vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
Roll Call Online
Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students
Arizona voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to allow undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition, a victory for advocates who will press for broader relief for immigrants in Congress during the remaining weeks of the year. Arizona Proposition 308 will allow noncitizen students to receive the reduced tuition rates...
Navy Times
Lawmaker pushes plan to cap attorney fees for Camp Lejeune lawsuits
Marine Corps veteran Sen. Dan Sullivan plans to introduce legislation capping attorneys’ fees for claims related to injuries from water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, saying veterans and their families need to be protected from “blood suckers” and predatory lawyers looking to take advantage of them.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
Full List of 37 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July, will advance after 12 Senate Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward.
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
CNN — Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
US Lawmakers Hope for Stablecoin Bill This Year
Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Patrick Toomey and Cynthia Lummis are reportedly working on legislation that would establish regulations for stablecoins and hope to get it in front of Congress before a new session begins in 2023. Such a bill would be one piece of the larger digital asset oversight effort that...
NBC News
Warren: Biden has the authority 'to cancel the student loan debt'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) defends President Biden's student loan forgiveness program and criticizes the Texas court stalling it during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Nov. 13, 2022.
As veteran suicides climb, groups call on Congress to designate National Warrior Call Day
(The Center Square) – A military and veterans coalition is calling on Congress to designate the Sunday after Veteran’s Day as National Warrior Call Day after thousands across the country participated in an effort to express support for U.S. service members and veterans. They hope that after members...
Senators introduce bill to lower prescription costs for seniors with chronic illnesses
Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow people enrolled in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to choose their prescription drug plan under Medicare Part D and save more in monthly medication costs. PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid program...
U.S. Senate advances bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that gives federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages by a vote of 62-37. “Marriage equality is too important an issue to risk failure,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ahead of the vote. Wednesday’s procedural vote was important because...
The Courts Are Probably Going to Kill Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Student debt forgiveness for 40 million Americans is on hold indefinitely after another legal setback on Monday—and legal experts are warning that it’s possible the measure will be killed by the courts before anyone sees debt relief. A federal appeals court issued a preliminary injunction on Monday preventing...
Senate to move forward with Respect for Marriage Act
A bill protecting same sex marriage is one step closer to becoming federal law. With the backing of all senate Democrats and 12 Republicans, the legislation got the 60 votes needed to move forward.
Lawmakers debate decriminalizing marijuana at federal level
Recreational marijuana is legal in nearly half of U.S. states, but it remains illegal at the federal level. Members of a House subcommittee on Tuesday debated if marijuana should be decriminalized nationwide and if some marijuana convictions should be expunged if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. Reforming marijuana...
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire nation is now stalled in Congress.
Armed and Beltway-ish: More federal bureaucrats than U.S. Marines authorized to pack heat
When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting alarm that the IRS would be engaged in military-style raids of taxpayers. The GOP claims were widely attacked as exaggerations – since the video, though from the...
Comments / 0