Maryland State

WBOC

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team

LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
thecampuscurrent.com

Students react to Maryland governor’s race

AACC students said in November they are happy about the election of Maryland’s first black governor. In an informal Campus Current poll of 28 students on the Arnold Campus after the midterm election, approximately 67% said they are pleased with the election of Democrat Wes Moore, while 30% said they feel neutral. Another 3% said they do not approve of the race’s outcome.
cnsmaryland.org

Four key takeaways from Maryland scores on national exam

Maryland school test scores reflected a national decline in learning, according to newly released data from national tests known as the “nation’s report card.”. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests are administered yearly to students across the country. The latest test was the first given since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fourth-grade and eighth-grade students across the country took the reading and math exams.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races

Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Year

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland State Police (MSP) Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
whatsupmag.com

11/11: Election Results: Sound Off!

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. So…what are your thoughts on how the mid-term elections have played out. Most of the state and county races are complete, but there are several still being counted (Anne Arundel County Executive among them). Marylanders elected its first African-American governor, democrat Wes Moore, in what some suggest is a rebuke of the MAGA politics his opponent, republican Dan Cox represented. Meanwhile, the experienced Barry Glassman (R) was defeated in the race for Comptroller by Brooke Lierman (D). On the Eastern Shore, Andy Harris (R) maintained his seat in the House by defeating Heather Mizeur (D), in a district that was susceptible to democrat gerrymandering when it was originally redrawn during the State redistricting process earlier this year (but subsequently maintained). And, of course, Marylanders overwhelmingly voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. There’s plenty more juicy political races and referendums to discuss.
