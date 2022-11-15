ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Comments / 1

FedUp
1d ago

This has gone on long enough. Start putting them in jail and keeping them there. No matter the hue of your skin, if you break the law, you do the time.

860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

South Carolina Woman Nabbed By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
CLOVER, SC
qcnews.com

4 teens charged with murder in Rock Hill

Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man. Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts

Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC

