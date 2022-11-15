Read full article on original website
FedUp
1d ago
This has gone on long enough. Start putting them in jail and keeping them there. No matter the hue of your skin, if you break the law, you do the time.
Man accused of setting Tony’s Ice Cream Shop on fire under $1M bond
Prosecutors said they did not want to go into details in the case multiple times, but they asked the judge to consider safety when setting bond.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
860wacb.com
South Carolina Woman Nabbed By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
North Carolina man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
WBTV
‘Turn yourself in:’ U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a Conover murder in May. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.
$10,000 reward offered for help finding man wanted by North Carolina police for murder
CONOVER, N.C. (WGHP) — The US Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help law enforcement officials find a murder suspect who is wanted by the Conover Police Department. The investigation to find and arrest 49-year-old Donald Hodges was designated a U.S. Marshals Major Case by the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional […]
WBTV
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
qcnews.com
Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case. On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and...
qcnews.com
4 teens charged with murder in Rock Hill
Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man. Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in south Charlotte. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance video shows the man enter the...
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
WBTV
Woman's family says alleged fight shows daughter in hotel room
Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. Updated: 10 hours ago. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m....
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Deputies seize 27 pounds of pot, THC candy from home; kids placed in DSS custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies from a home in Smyrna, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. Deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to a home on Old Wallace Road...
