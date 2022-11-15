Read full article on original website
Israeli Canna-Tech Co. Teams Up With Another CPG Business, Here Are The Details
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal for the provision of software services with an Israeli air conditioning company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide Benefit CRM Cloud-Based Software as a Service (SaaS) in special modules that include mobile applications and APIs.
A quarter of entrepreneurs said holiday sales will determine if their businesses can survive in 2023. Here are 2 strategies they're implementing to save them.
In the last two years, small-business owners have faced challenges during the holidays. Now, they've creating solutions to solve them.
Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023
The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Black Box Intelligence Announces GuestXM, Defining Next Generation of Customer Experience Management for Restaurants
New platform enables multi-location restaurants to quickly and accurately predict and respond to customer needs and local market trends at scale to grow their businesses. Black Box Intelligence introduces GuestXM, the restaurant industry’s first customer experience management platform to predict, correlate and manage how employee retention impacts guest experiences that drive sales.
How Are Digital Talent Development Platforms Incentivizing Sports communities?
There are a host of digital talent development platforms where you can invest, collect and trade signed cards from star athletes and trade talent successfully. This article is about what you need to know and how companies are giving power back to the players and their talent. The great Roman...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
geekwire.com
Advice for entrepreneurs in the medical device industry on raising cash and growing startups
Entrepreneurs in the medical device industry face a shifting regulatory landscape, skeptical investors and a healthcare system resistant to change. But there are ways to get through the gauntlet. Investors, regulatory experts and CEOs shared their experience and advice last week at the 2022 Medical Device Summit at the University...
TechCrunch
Plaid names former Meta exec as its new payments head
The fintech startup has slowly been evolving its offerings beyond its core product of account linking. Earlier this year, it moved into identity and income verification. Payments feels like a natural evolution of its business. In an interview with TechCrunch, Anderson explained that while Plaid will be personally facilitating payments...
Here are the Big Tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2022
Big Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs in recent weeks amid stock losses, jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and consumers’ pivot away from goods in the aftermath of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero…
marinelink.com
BMT Promotes Hedd to Americas Sales Director
BMT announced it has promoted Lee Hedd to Regional Sales Director in the Americas, responsible for the expansion of technical and engineering services into new and existing markets including commercial, energy, government and security, and military. “It is a very exciting time for our company as we respond to growing...
Real-Time Reporting at the Forefront of KYC Innovation
For any online business onboarding new customers, juggling the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with the relevant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws can lead to all kinds of complications and inefficiencies. Moreover, what businesses and consumers see when they jump through the...
JPMorgan Payments Announces New EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions Co-Head
J.P. Morgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to J.P. Morgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and...
Hippo’s First Connect Simplifies Agent Onboarding with New Carrier Store and Adds Pacific Specialty Insurance
First Connect provides independent agents access to over 50 carriers and a wide variety of coverage types including personal lines, small business, life, specialty lines and cyber. PALO ALTO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to the nation's top carriers, today...
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
AdWeek
Kristen Cavallo on the Future of MullenLowe Group After Being Named Global CEO
Kristen Cavallo, the CEO of The Martin Agency, has gained a new title at Interpublic Group with her promotion to global CEO of MullenLowe Group. Cavallo will continue in her role as CEO of The Martin Agency, while Alex Leikikh, chairman of MullenLowe Group, has been named executive vice president of Interpublic where he will oversee several of IPG’s U.S.-based creative agencies.
Percy Expands Executive Team
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Percy, a provider of artificial intelligence that collects and analyzes consumer behavioral data to empower real estate agents and mortgage lenders to close more transactions and build trusted relationships, has announced the hirings and promotion of several key leaders to support its continued growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005321/en/ Data intelligence and marketing firm Percy welcomes Matt Woolley, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Graham, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, as part of strategic growth plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Dynatrace Extends Grail to Power Business Analytics with Speed and Precision
Enables business and IT leaders to extract precise business insights from data in real-time, in context, and at a massive scale. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced that it is extending its Grail causational data lakehouse to power business analytics. As a result, the Dynatrace platform can instantly capture business data from first and third-party applications at a massive scale without requiring engineering resources or code changes. It prioritizes business data separately from observability data and stores, processes, and analyzes this data while retaining the context of the complex cloud environments where it originated.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
