Benzinga

Israeli Canna-Tech Co. Teams Up With Another CPG Business, Here Are The Details

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal for the provision of software services with an Israeli air conditioning company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide Benefit CRM Cloud-Based Software as a Service (SaaS) in special modules that include mobile applications and APIs.
HackerNoon

Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023

The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
The Associated Press

Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com

Black Box Intelligence Announces GuestXM, Defining Next Generation of Customer Experience Management for Restaurants

New platform enables multi-location restaurants to quickly and accurately predict and respond to customer needs and local market trends at scale to grow their businesses. Black Box Intelligence introduces GuestXM, the restaurant industry’s first customer experience management platform to predict, correlate and manage how employee retention impacts guest experiences that drive sales.
crowdfundinsider.com

TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
PYMNTS

Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms

Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
TechCrunch

Plaid names former Meta exec as its new payments head

The fintech startup has slowly been evolving its offerings beyond its core product of account linking. Earlier this year, it moved into identity and income verification. Payments feels like a natural evolution of its business. In an interview with TechCrunch, Anderson explained that while Plaid will be personally facilitating payments...
The Hill

Here are the Big Tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2022

Big Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs in recent weeks amid stock losses, jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and consumers’ pivot away from goods in the aftermath of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero…
marinelink.com

BMT Promotes Hedd to Americas Sales Director

BMT announced it has promoted Lee Hedd to Regional Sales Director in the Americas, responsible for the expansion of technical and engineering services into new and existing markets including commercial, energy, government and security, and military. “It is a very exciting time for our company as we respond to growing...
PYMNTS

Real-Time Reporting at the Forefront of KYC Innovation

For any online business onboarding new customers, juggling the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with the relevant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws can lead to all kinds of complications and inefficiencies. Moreover, what businesses and consumers see when they jump through the...
PYMNTS

JPMorgan Payments Announces New EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions Co-Head

J.P. Morgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to J.P. Morgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and...
salestechstar.com

Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO

Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
AdWeek

Kristen Cavallo on the Future of MullenLowe Group After Being Named Global CEO

Kristen Cavallo, the CEO of The Martin Agency, has gained a new title at Interpublic Group with her promotion to global CEO of MullenLowe Group. Cavallo will continue in her role as CEO of The Martin Agency, while Alex Leikikh, chairman of MullenLowe Group, has been named executive vice president of Interpublic where he will oversee several of IPG’s U.S.-based creative agencies.
The Associated Press

Percy Expands Executive Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Percy, a provider of artificial intelligence that collects and analyzes consumer behavioral data to empower real estate agents and mortgage lenders to close more transactions and build trusted relationships, has announced the hirings and promotion of several key leaders to support its continued growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005321/en/ Data intelligence and marketing firm Percy welcomes Matt Woolley, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Graham, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, as part of strategic growth plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
salestechstar.com

Dynatrace Extends Grail to Power Business Analytics with Speed and Precision

Enables business and IT leaders to extract precise business insights from data in real-time, in context, and at a massive scale. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced that it is extending its Grail causational data lakehouse to power business analytics. As a result, the Dynatrace platform can instantly capture business data from first and third-party applications at a massive scale without requiring engineering resources or code changes. It prioritizes business data separately from observability data and stores, processes, and analyzes this data while retaining the context of the complex cloud environments where it originated.
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...

