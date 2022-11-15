ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

4 Guiding Principles for Building and Deploying a Great PR Strategy

By Jonathan Jadali
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxirK_0jC893dZ00

Often new companies think about public relations at the moment of the launch and not much after that. However, PR is an ongoing effort that should always be kept alive.

Public relations is not just about writing good press releases . It's about building and maintaining durable networks and relationships , providing value for your audience and telling your brand story in the best way possible.

1. Have a strategy beyond the launch

The big launch is a big deal, and many new brands devote a lot of effort towards executing a great launch. However, not nearly enough effort is put towards sustaining the hype after the launch. A great PR agency is often more concerned with sustaining a groundswell of support and positively influencing consumer behavior through a steady stream of content and communication to the consumer and the media. This is why working with good PR agencies is essential to develop a solid PR strategy before the launch.

A winning PR strategy should be holistic. It should demonstrate the quality of the work your company does, highlight the milestones crossed (or projected), measure the results of actions, identify what tasks are yielding more fruit and develop a pathway for growth sustained positive visibility .

Thinking strategically about PR entails thinking long-term, which is slightly different from thinking tactically. Tactical thinking involves developing a routine of profitable tasks , for instance, posting on social media four times a week, planning a series of blog posts and so on.

Strategic thinking, on the other hand, is informed by data . Strategies can be formed by understanding what success will look like for your company and then drawing a long-term data-backed plan to get the company from where it is to the desired goal. This is what great PR agencies are proficient at doing.

Related: 4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign

2. Don't just sell — absorb feedback

A winning PR campaign does more than sell. It focuses on developing a campaign and a message that customers can identify with and get behind. Selling is a consequence of using the right medium to tell the right story to the right audience. Selling is not the focus of PR campaigns, but it is a valuable tool to measure its success.

A winning public relations strategy welcomes feedback and input from critics, customers and neutrals alike and adapts accordingly to create better results. Most strategies would not be perfect from the start, but the finest PR agencies can adapt the strategy over time to achieve the stated goals. Creating a clear two-way channel of communication between yourself and your audience is an essential part of your PR strategy.

3. Leverage pre-existing relationships

For many newer brands, their PR strategy involves trying hard to cultivate important media relationships that would help them in the long term. However, this effort can come off as pushy and may jeopardize the effort to build a strong network.

One benefit of working with a top-notch PR agency is that they offer you access to their robust networks and relationships. Newer brands often have limited networks in the media or influencer space. This is where agencies can help.

Relationships are one of the most powerful tools for an effective PR campaign. When relationships have been built on trust and credibility over years of working together, they often introduce your brand to new audiences and spaces and endorse your services with a high level of conviction.

Related: Why You Need A PR Agency and How to Choose One Wisely

4. Approach the right platforms with the right story

What is your brand story? What is it about? Is it appealing enough to convince your audience? More importantly, is it appealing enough to attract relevant media organizations? It is common for new brands to pursue features in the biggest publications, but getting on the right platforms is far more important than getting on the big platforms.

The job of a great PR agency is to identify where your audience stays and to tailor your brand story to reach them. Telling a bad story to the right audience or telling a great story to the wrong audience would yield minimal results.

When crafting your brand story, you have to start by defining your brand mission and personality. The mission should be relevant to your audience and society at large. Your story must also be appealing, relatable and consistent across all your touchpoints. Your visuals, banners, colors, fonts and graphics are also great ways to add color to your brand story.

Brand stories that are not generic and have a unique flavor or direction always stand out. Newer brands require a forensic PR strategy if they are going to penetrate their industries effectively, this may entail hiring an in-house team of PR experts, but more often than not, it entails contracting a well-connected PR agency to help out.

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
The Associated Press

Visa Announces Leadership Transition

SAN FRANCISCO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Visa (V: NYSE) today announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO, effective February 1, 2023. McInerney currently serves as President of Visa, a role he has held since 2013. He will take over as CEO from Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., who has served as the company’s CEO since 2016 and Chairman since 2019. Following McInerney’s appointment, Kelly will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006090/en/ Ryan McInerney (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
AdWeek

TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph

Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
The Associated Press

OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AdWeek

NBCUniversal Partners With Top Brands to Transact on New Currencies

NBCUniversal is accelerating its push towards alternate currencies, announcing the creation of a new initiative called The Currency Council. More than 10 top brands—including General Motors, Marriot Bonvoy, PepsiCo, State Farm, T-Mobile and Wayfair—across all major holding companies have signed on to the Currency Council, and will transact with NBCUniversal using new currencies.
coinchapter.com

MATCH Chain Realizes the Dream of True Interoperability Between Ecosystems in WEB3

Builders, users, and institutions alike have been waiting in anticipation of the day when WEB3 is scalable and as easy to navigate as WEB2. Even with Sui and Aptos bursting onto the scene, Ethereum completing its merge, and exciting developments in NFTS and Layer 2s, we are still stuck asking, WEN!?
AdWeek

How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance

Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
pymnts.com

Jumia Axes Low-Value Projects, Renews Focus on JumiaPay, Logistics Efficiency

Achieving profitability is a recurring theme at pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia, so much so that the goal has been reiterated on numerous occasions by the company’s leadership in recent years. And during the company’s third-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday (Nov. 17), it was no different. “We are more...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech VC QED Invests in Proptech Firm Pashouses, First Investment in Indonesia

Fintech specialists, QED Investors, has backed its first company in Indonesia, a Proptech firm Pashouses. The VC firms led the $5 million pre-Series B round. Pashouses is an end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling houses in Jakarta, from brokerage and renovation to staging and mortgage. QED notes that it...
The Associated Press

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy