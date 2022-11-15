Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Lululemon Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Remote Jobs In Vancouver & They Come With Sweet Benefits
Lululemon is currently hiring a bunch of remote jobs in Vancouver and the great news is that they come with some sweet perks too. Not only are these jobs completely remote, but a few will even allow you to work anywhere within Canada or the U.S. so if you don't happen to live in Vancouver, you still have a shot at landing one of these gigs.
Narcity
This Massive Farm For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Metro Vancouver
There is an entire farm for sale in B.C. that comes with a whole bunch of land and a charming home. The off-grid property is located in Quesnel, B.C. and it's selling for $625,000, which is a steal of a deal when comparing it to real estate in the lower mainland.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
Narcity
Sephora Is Giving Out Gift Cards At Its Stores In Canada This Week & Here's How To Snag One
Sephora lovers might want to hit up their local store this week for the chance to snag a gift card and attend some special events. Sephora Canada is celebrating its 100th store in the country, which is opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the Crossroads Station Shopping Centre on November 18, 2022.
Narcity
Ontario's Living Wages 2022: What You Need To Make To Afford A Basic Life In 13 Regions
Trying to survive on minimum wage anywhere has always been challenging. However, according to the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN), 2022's "record-breaking" inflation has made getting by on $15.50 an hour in the province nearly impossible. The organization's latest calculations show a significant shift in what residents needed to make...
Narcity
Alberta RCMP Is Hiring Across The Province & They're Holding A Career Event Next Week
If you've ever considered a career in law enforcement, Alberta RCMP is looking to hire police officers across the province and they're holding a career presentation this month. Alberta RCMP is looking for police officers from all backgrounds and any potential candidates will need to be physically fit, willing to...
Narcity
7 Toronto Spots That Just Hit Different In The Wintertime
There’s no question about it: Toronto just does the holiday season right. Spontaneous hot chocolate dates, frosty walks and cozy meals enjoyed fireside — there are plenty of little ways to celebrate in this sparkling city. This year, Destination Toronto wants you and your people to collect some...
boatingindustry.com
Suzuki hires 11 new people, including CFO
Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has recently hired 11 new employees to help meet increasing demand. Many of these recent hires are for newly established positions. Some will be based in Suzuki Marine USA’s Tampa, Fla. headquarters, others will have field positions and two will be stationed at Suzuki Marine’s Panama City, Fla. Marine Technical Center.
Narcity
Canadians Shared Culture Shocks They Faced In Different Provinces & Bagged Milk Was A Big One
While, nationally, there are tons of things Canadians have in common, regionally, Canucks live quite differently, one recent Reddit thread points out. People on Reddit are sharing "cultural shocks" they had in different provinces in Canada, and it turns out that a well-known thing in one province — like bagged milk, for example — could be a complete mystery in another.
Narcity
Ontario Is Getting A New Luxury Bus Service With Single-Row Seating & Complimentary Snacks
If you're planning to travel in Ontario, then you're in luck, because a new bus service is coming to the province, and it will let you ride in style. Red Arrow is a new luxury bus service that runs between Toronto and Ottawa. The Alberta-based company is launching in Ontario on December 8, 2022, and offers six trips a day, seven days a week.
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Narcity
CSIS Jobs For Surveillance Officers Are Open & You Don't Need A University Degree To Get Hired
You can find Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs for Surveillance Officers all over Canada and it's not required that you have a university degree!. These government of Canada jobs in surveillance are available across the country in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Gatineau. CSIS is the main intelligence...
Comments / 0