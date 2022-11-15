Read full article on original website
Related
Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider
Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.
Train Ride at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City Flipped Injuring 7
When you think of train derailments, you normally don't think of amusement parks. Sadly, that was the case at Silver Dollar City in Missouri as its train ride flipped over injuring at least 7 people on Wednesday. Gary Eldridge and his wife were on the only train car that did...
Missouri environmentalists celebrate dismissal of Eleven Point River lawsuit
The Missouri chapter for the Sierra Club was encouraged by this latest update regarding the Eleven Point State Park. In the coming months and years, there will be chances for the public to get involved and have their voices heard on what may go into the state park. An effort...
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0