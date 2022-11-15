ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon to return vs. Pelicans?

The Boston Celtics expect to have Malcolm Brogdon back in the mix when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Brogdon is listed as probable on the C's Thursday injury report. The veteran point guard has missed the last four games due to hamstring tightness. Marcus Smart, who sat...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month

Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones will play his previous bench role after Ja Morant was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Jones to record 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN

