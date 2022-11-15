Read full article on original website
Ja Morant breaks Twitter after insane hand-switch dunk vs. Pelicans
Challenge Ja Morant at the rim at your own risk. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard reminded the rest of the NBA of what he is capable of in midair Tuesday night when he unloaded a ridiculously athletic dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans. During a possession in the third quarter,...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kyrie Irving Nearing Return from Suspension; Could Play for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on social media and failing to denounce antisemitism when given multiple chances to do so, may return to the team for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per that...
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
How does a good NBA team respond to a losing streak? Jazz think they have the right approach
After the Jazz dropped their third straight game Tuesday night, this time to the New York Knicks, the mood in the locker room at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City was how to improve, not self pity
NBC Sports
Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon to return vs. Pelicans?
The Boston Celtics expect to have Malcolm Brogdon back in the mix when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Brogdon is listed as probable on the C's Thursday injury report. The veteran point guard has missed the last four games due to hamstring tightness. Marcus Smart, who sat...
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month
Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans
Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world. While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones will play his previous bench role after Ja Morant was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Jones to record 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
