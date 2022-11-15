"A divided Congress could have a positive impact on the economy thanks to a less volatile stock market, an economist told Cheddar News."Markets hate uncertainty. Businesses in general hate uncertainty," said EJ Antoni, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. "If divided government means that things are going to slow down and probably won't get much better than where we are, it also means they're not going to get much worse.""Taking away that element of uncertainty allows for businesses to plan better for the future," he continued.Markets have seen wild swings this year as economic reports...

14 MINUTES AGO