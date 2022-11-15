ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Trump is in! Two questions for you today about his chances...

Last night former President Donald Trump shocked no one when he announced he's officially running for President in 2024. Trump did not attack any of his fellow Republicans, instead focussing on the Biden Administration's disastrous stewardship of the country. "America's comeback starts right now," he told an the crowd who...
Watch: Rep Higgins tells off FBI boss over Federal agents at Jan 6 riot

In case you'd forgotten why we sent Louisiana's Clay Higgins to Washington DC, watch this video. At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) asked FBI Director Christopher Wray point blank whether the bureau had confidential sources or FBI employees (i.e. undercover agents) embedded with the crowd of Trump supporters during the January 6, 2021 riot at Capitol Hill.
Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From Leadership But Will Remain In Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection for Speaker of the House or run for other leadership positions in the Democratic Party next year. Pelosi, who was just elected to her 19th term, will remain in Congress and continue "speaking for the people of San Francisco."
How a Split Congress Might Impact the Economy

"A divided Congress could have a positive impact on the economy thanks to a less volatile stock market, an economist told Cheddar News."Markets hate uncertainty. Businesses in general hate uncertainty," said EJ Antoni, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. "If divided government means that things are going to slow down and probably won't get much better than where we are, it also means they're not going to get much worse.""Taking away that element of uncertainty allows for businesses to plan better for the future," he continued.Markets have seen wild swings this year as economic reports...
Red Tsunami That Landed in Wrong Places Ended Pelosi’s Reign of Terror

You can’t say the 2022 midterms weren’t a success. We removed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It wasn’t the Red Tsunami we expected, but Republicans got five million more votes than the Democrats, which was a 12 million vote swing from 2020. That’s an amazing number. This American Spectator piece by Scott McKay is a must-read.
