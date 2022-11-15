Read full article on original website
Stubbs on Djokovic's Australian Open ban being rescinded: "Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!"
Novak Djokovic will play at the 2023 Australian Open as his visa was reinstated this week and Rennae Stubbs is happy about it. The former player who is from Australia is happy about the decision because she wants to see tennis succeed. The situation in Australia earlier this year is still puzzling with Djokovic deported at the end of it. This year hopefully will see everything go smoothly as Stubbs wrote on Twitter:
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Connors believes new Big Three between Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner: "That's the next Federer, Nadal and Djokovic"
Former legend Jimmy Connors believes Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner are the new superstars of tennis. Connors has seen a fair share of tennis superstars as he was one of them in his time as well. The American player has a podcast with his son Brett where they discuss many topics including tennis and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles titles of all time explained what players are going to take over from the big three:
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
Nadal on Djokovic playing the Australian Open: “That’s the best news possible”
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win
Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Nadal unsure on return to the top again: "What I don't have any doubt, that I'm going to die for it"
Rafael Nadal is unsure whether he'll ever reach the level needed to be world number one again as he falls short once more. Nadal had a chance to become world number one again but he did not win enough matches at the ATP Finals to do just that. He lost both matches at the ATP Finals ensuring that Alcaraz will finish the year as world number one.
Roddick on Djokovic: "I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak is the best player in the world"
Despite not finishing the year as the top player in the world, Djokovic is still going to finish it on a high note with some good performances at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is still in contention to win the event as he plays Andrey Rublev today. Djokovic is still widely considered the best player in the world and Roddick agrees with that. Talking to the Tennis Channel, Roddick said:
Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime, faces Djokovic in semifinals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament. The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The match went with serve until the final...
Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin
After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
Novak Djokovic downs Medvedev at ATP Finals
It's a winless round-robin stage for Medvedev who tried everything to win this match but Djokovic remained strong 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2). Djokovic did not need to win this match but both of these players are competitors and both wanted to win the match and it had nothing to do with the prize money or 200 points. It's all about prestige and they fought hard to win that match, especially Djokovic who looked odd at times during the match.
Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League
Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
Djokovic pleased to survive strong Rublev test to seal semi-final spot in Turin: "I managed to find the right attitude and the right game"
Novak Djokovic was glad to overcome Rublev much easier than anybody including him anticipated beating him in two sets. Djokovic waited patiently for his chance in the opening set to take it 6-4 and then smashed a very erratic Rublev 6-1 in the second set. It was much easier than he thought it would be and speaking after the match he said:
Rafael Nadal shines in Turin beating Ruud in straight sets
Rafael Nadal played his best match in Turin to defeat Casper Ruud 7-5 7-5 avoiding going winless at the ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal's longest losing streak will remain at four with the Spaniard winning the match against Ruud avoiding setting a new negative record in that record. It was the best match Nadal played by far this week in Turin and probably the best he played in a very long time.
2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Entry List including Kyrgios, Zverev and Thiem
The 2022 Diriyah Cup is a controversial event that many fans disapprove of but it still managed to assemble a really strong entry list. The event will run from the 8th of December till the 10th of December in Saudi Arabia. The presence of some of the top players was criticized by western media but many top players still signed up for the event with some like Norrie coming out explicitly defending the decision.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis manage incredible comeback win over Dodig and Krajicek
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were on the ropes but they had a stunning comeback in the final set to win it 3-6 6-4 10-6. It was an elimination match as both teams lost their previous matches making this one essential for both. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were slightly favoured in this one but it was not a good start. They dropped the serve on their first try and Dodig and Krajicek simply cruised to a 6-3 finish.
Frances Tiafoe details objectives for 2023 season - "The goal is to win a slam. I also really want to win a title, I haven't since I was 20"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe experienced a breakthrough season in 2022, culminating with an astounding run to the semifinals of the US Open. Tiafoe, nicknamed Big Foe, defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the the semifinals, becoming the first Black American man to do so since Arthur Ashe half a century ago. In that round, he fell to the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in a five-set match that went on well past midnight. At the Laver Cup in London shortly thereafter, Tiafoe would help Team World clench victory for the very first time.
Australia remains top-ranked nation despite loss in Billie Jean King Cup Final, champions Switzerland climbs to second place
Alicia Molik’s team might have finished runners-up in Glasgow at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, but they still did enough to remain the top-ranked nation according to the latest competition rankings that have been released. World champions Switzerland moved up to No. 2, which...
