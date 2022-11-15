ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work

San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOMO News

Buying a home in Seattle? Mortgage payments up 46%

SEATTLE — Homebuyers in Seattle need to earn nearly double the average American's annual income to afford a home. According to a new report from Redfin, the "annual income required to afford a median-price home" in October was $205,312 in the Emerald City. Nationally, the average income required is $107,281 — up 46% from a year ago — to afford a $2,682 monthly mortgage payment due to mortgage rates nearly doubling and inflation, Redfin said.
SEATTLE, WA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Vacant Residential Unit Tax Proposition Passes

Proposition M, a ballot measure in San Francisco that adds a vacancy tax on multifamily units, reached the threshold to pass on Monday. Introduced earlier this year by the Democratic Socialists of America and Faith in Action Bay Area, Proposition M, also known as the Empty Homes Tax, will tax property owners who have at least three units that have been vacant for more than six months. The tax amount is dependent on unit size but will be between $2,500 and $5,000 per empty unit for the first two years of vacancy, with up to $10,000 for any at three or more years. The tax will begin starting in January 2024, with the City Controller estimating that 4,000 units would apply to the vacancy tax when started, generating around $9 million in its first year and $15.4 million by 2026 due to many landlords being unwilling to let them out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon confirms rumored layoffs for devices division

SEATTLE — Rumored layoffs of Amazon workers have been confirmed in the company’s devices and services division. An online post made Wednesday from Amazon senior vice president of devices and services Dave Limp, said some roles in the department would no longer be required and that the affected employees were notified on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WOODINVILLE, WA
San Francisco Examiner

Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KING-5

The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
SEATTLE, WA
KRON4 News

250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
postnewsgroup.com

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
OAKLAND, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle

SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy