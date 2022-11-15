Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work
San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
KOMO News
Buying a home in Seattle? Mortgage payments up 46%
SEATTLE — Homebuyers in Seattle need to earn nearly double the average American's annual income to afford a home. According to a new report from Redfin, the "annual income required to afford a median-price home" in October was $205,312 in the Emerald City. Nationally, the average income required is $107,281 — up 46% from a year ago — to afford a $2,682 monthly mortgage payment due to mortgage rates nearly doubling and inflation, Redfin said.
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacant Residential Unit Tax Proposition Passes
Proposition M, a ballot measure in San Francisco that adds a vacancy tax on multifamily units, reached the threshold to pass on Monday. Introduced earlier this year by the Democratic Socialists of America and Faith in Action Bay Area, Proposition M, also known as the Empty Homes Tax, will tax property owners who have at least three units that have been vacant for more than six months. The tax amount is dependent on unit size but will be between $2,500 and $5,000 per empty unit for the first two years of vacancy, with up to $10,000 for any at three or more years. The tax will begin starting in January 2024, with the City Controller estimating that 4,000 units would apply to the vacancy tax when started, generating around $9 million in its first year and $15.4 million by 2026 due to many landlords being unwilling to let them out.
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
NBC Bay Area
‘No-Brainer': SF Supervisor Proposes DMV Parking Lot as Affordable Housing Site
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on the state to turn the parking lot at a California Department of Motor Vehicles field office in the city into a 100% affordable housing site. "It's a massive, state-owned property, with a mostly-unused parking lot," Preston said. "If we're...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
'Sitting around doing nothing': Washington electric cars face mass adoption hurdles
(The Center Square) – From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to...
Why housing discrimination is worse today than it was in the 1960’s
SEATTLE — The gap in the homeownership rate between Black and white families in the U.S. is bigger today than when it was legal to refuse to sell someone a home because of the color of their skin, according to data from the Urban Institute. The percentage of Black...
q13fox.com
$205K salary needed to afford a Seattle home
Buying a home in Seattle is getting harder. According to Redfin, a person would need to make a $205,000 salary to afford a home in Seattle.
Amazon confirms rumored layoffs for devices division
SEATTLE — Rumored layoffs of Amazon workers have been confirmed in the company’s devices and services division. An online post made Wednesday from Amazon senior vice president of devices and services Dave Limp, said some roles in the department would no longer be required and that the affected employees were notified on Tuesday.
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle
SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
