Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
BFPD reminds driver “Click it, Don’t Risk It” this holiday season
BONNERS FERRY— Expect to see more officers from the Bonners Ferry Police Department on the roads this month as part of a statewide effort to increase seat belt use in Idaho. Beginning November 18 through Thanksgiving weekend, additional patrols will be dedicated to enforcing Idaho’s seat belt law.
bonnersferryherald.com
Stagnant air expected until Monday
An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing, is expected until Monday in the Northern Idaho Panhandle and portions of Idaho and Eastern Washington. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Cold and very dry air over the region will promote...
Comments / 0