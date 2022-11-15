ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Stagnant air expected until Monday

An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing, is expected until Monday in the Northern Idaho Panhandle and portions of Idaho and Eastern Washington. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Cold and very dry air over the region will promote...
IDAHO STATE

