Former members of Every Time I Die are in the studio and we are here for it

By Simon Young
 2 days ago

In January of this year, it was announced that New York quintet Every Time I Die had acrimoniously parted ways with frontman Keith Buckley shortly after the release of their ninth album, Radical .

Guitarist Jordan Buckley – and brother of vocalist Keith – has shared footage of Clayton 'Goose' Holyoak recording drum parts at GCR Audio studio in their hometown of Buffalo, with producer Will Putney at the desk.

And while the band appears to include bassist Stephen Micciche, it has not been confirmed if guitarist Andy Williams will be part of this new incarnation. News on who will perform vocal duties has not been forthcoming either.

"Day 1: We fucked around and found out," writes Jordan. "We even found out and THEN fucked around. This was the day I had to visualize in order to get myself out of bed during all the months that depression was both big and little spoon. I am so very grateful and thankful to have another opportunity to make music with and for people I love.

"My shoulder strap now has a chip on it, and since I haven’t been able get it off yet I might as well use it for motivation," he adds. "We need all of it that we can get since this whole operation is being self-funded. Scary shit in this economy, but we believe in ourselves and each other so you’ll definitely see us on stage asap as possible. Maybe you’ll be there. If so, thank you. You’re gonna fucking love our songs. Thoughts become things, and I can’t stop thinking about you stage diving to these nasty ass drum fills [Goose] has been laying down!"

Check out the footage below and stay tuned for more news as when it happens.

