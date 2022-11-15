Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin firefighters rescue deer hunter who became disorientated, lost in the woods
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin helped to rescue a deer hunter who was having difficulty breathing after getting lost in the woods on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, crews were made aware of the incident around 5:30 p.m. on November 16, and say...
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
WJFW-TV
North Creek Loop Trail breaks ground
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WJFW)- Paved biking trails have become a very familiar site in the Northwoods and soon a new project will help connect a 14 mile loop in Vilas County. On Tuesday, the North Creek Loop Trail group held a ground breaking ceremony for phase one of their paved bike path.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Endangered hunter found in Northwoods
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) – A hunter was located near Pine Lake after experiencing a medical emergency in the woods. The hunter called 911 and said he was experiencing shortness of breath and wasn’t sure where he was. The hunter had a cellphone and told dispatchers he was...
WJFW-TV
Wausau School District hosting an in person community discussion on Wed.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau School District is looking at possibly restructuring. The district will hold an in-person community discussion this Wednesday, the first of two in-person community discussions. According to a press release from the Wausau School District, some challenges that they are facing include:. Inconsistent student success. Inconsistent...
WJFW-TV
Family Services Advocate/Teacher - 3338497
JOB DUTIES: To integrate parent and family engagement strategies into all systems and program services to support family well-being and promote children's learning and development. Recognize parents as their children's primary teachers and nurturers and implement intentional strategies to engage parents in their children's learning and development. Encourage and support parent-child relationships which include specific strategies for father engagement. Collaborate with families in a family partnership process that identifies needs, interests, strengths, goals, and services and resources. Promote family involvement opportunities in all aspects of the program. Provides a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area). Promotes the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develops individual goals for children, provides on-going assessment on progress and facilitates transition into kindergarten. Ensures compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Police Dept. raising money for new K-9 vehicle
K-9 officers are huge boosts to police departments – the highly trained dogs are able to sniff out illegal drugs, track down criminals, and find missing people. But a local K-9 handler is worried about the future of his four-legged partner, and is asking the public for help. Jason,...
WJFW-TV
Merrill F.D. welcomes 1st full-time female firefighter
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill fire department is entering a new era. For the first time…
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WJFW-TV
Medford woman dies in a car crash in Clark County
MAYVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJFW) - A Medford woman died in a car crash on Monday in Clark County. The crash happened on Highway 13 near Water Rd., in the township of Mayville. According to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash.
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County announced a new Interim Administrative Coordinator for Lincoln Co.
MERRILL (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Administrative and Legislative Committee announced that Renee Krueger has been appointed as the Interim Administrative Coordinator for Lincoln Co. Krueger is currently the Director of Social Services for Lincoln Co. She has agreed to fill both the role of Administrative Coordinator and Director of...
Chick-fil-A could come to Rib Mountain
A local developer is exploring opening a Chick-fil-A in Rib Mountain, a first for the Wausau Area. In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Rib Mountain Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said project was on the town’s Plan Commission agenda last week as a pre-application. Town documents show Rolly Lokre is the applicant for the property where the restaurant would be located, at 225421 Rib Mountain Drive.
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
WJFW-TV
Assistant Production Planner - 3337438
JOB DUTIES: Due to internal promotions, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, the Manufacturer of Thorogood footwear and an ESOP company who values our employees and work-life balance is recruiting for an Assistant Production Planner to join our team. This position will support our Production Planner, Inventory, Manufacturing and Shipping Operations. Under the direction of the Production Planner the ideal candidate will assist in the development of daily and weekly production schedules through many means, including the creation of subcontractor PO's, monitoring of production and material flow, review and analyzing of work in progress (WIP) levels, and assisting in the coordination of shipments and tracking of costs.
UPMATTERS
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
WJFW-TV
Manufacturing Support Coordinator - 3337423
JOB DUTIES: Working directly with the IT Business Systems Analyst to improve processes and fully utilize the ERP systems capabilities (M3 systems expert for manufacturing). Monitoring material utilization to ensure manufacturing has the correct inventory within consumption areas for daily production. Monitoring product structures to ensure accurate backflushing of inventory and closing of operations. Processing and monitoring scrap, cutovers, replacements, manipulations, and rework. Implementing improvement processes and systems to reduce inventory, minimize costs and maximize working capital. Working on process improvements to decrease inefficiencies and discrepancies. Processing all ERP system transactions relating to the subcontracting. Performing other duties as requested to support manufacturing.
