JOB DUTIES: To integrate parent and family engagement strategies into all systems and program services to support family well-being and promote children's learning and development. Recognize parents as their children's primary teachers and nurturers and implement intentional strategies to engage parents in their children's learning and development. Encourage and support parent-child relationships which include specific strategies for father engagement. Collaborate with families in a family partnership process that identifies needs, interests, strengths, goals, and services and resources. Promote family involvement opportunities in all aspects of the program. Provides a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area). Promotes the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develops individual goals for children, provides on-going assessment on progress and facilitates transition into kindergarten. Ensures compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO