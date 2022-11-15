Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club
A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and...
Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting
Conservative Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.Ms Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.She added, “[t]his lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.But her remarks fell on deaf ears; Twitter users quickly noted that Ms Boebert was...
