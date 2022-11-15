ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking

Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out Three Players to Watch on Friday night

Two weeks ago, the Bears used two fourth-quarter drives powered by its offensive line to edge Zachary 24-21 in a game that decided the District 4-5A title. As the center, Johnson plays a pivotal role in orchestrating everything the Catholic line does while also snapping the ball accurately to QB Daniel Beale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic

The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Golf tournament raises money for Masonic Lodge in Jackson

St. Albans Masonic Lodge held its sixth golf tournament Oct. 29 with 59 men and one woman golfer taking part in the event. Rain threatened the golf tournament at tee time as 15 teams of four people each teed at St. Albans No. 28 F&AM Golf Tournament at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton. Many played some of their round in the rain, a news release said.
CLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA

