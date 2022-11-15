Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
theadvocate.com
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
theadvocate.com
Breakaway speed has made soft-spoken receiver a breakout player for fifth-seeded Zachary
Look up and down Zachary High School roster, you’ll see star-studded recruits. Elite prospects coveted by big-time college programs. There’s the quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commit. There’s the safety Kylin Jackson, committed to LSU. And the edge rusher, Ashley Williams, who’s headed to Auburn. Notably,...
theadvocate.com
Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking
Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
theadvocate.com
Jersey days: Two LSU commitments cement plans for post-season all-star football games
One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson, finalize their postseason plans. Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined...
theadvocate.com
What a trip: Dutchtown, Scotlandville among BR teams facing big road playoff challenges
Some football coaches and teams end a season wondering, “What if.” That won’t be a problem for either Dutchtown or Scotlandville after Friday night. Both Class 5A schools face high-profile opponents on the road in the regional playoff round. “They always say you have to play the...
theadvocate.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out Three Players to Watch on Friday night
Two weeks ago, the Bears used two fourth-quarter drives powered by its offensive line to edge Zachary 24-21 in a game that decided the District 4-5A title. As the center, Johnson plays a pivotal role in orchestrating everything the Catholic line does while also snapping the ball accurately to QB Daniel Beale.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic
The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas faces Lakeshore's potent rushing attack in regional round
The Opelousas Tigers will face Lakeshore in the Division II playoffs at home Friday night. Opelousas will have to stop the run and execute with a young team if it is going to beat Lakeshore, according to coach Jimmy Zachery. “They run the ball well and have some big linemen,"...
theadvocate.com
LHSAA Football Playoffs Week 2: Check out the schedule for Baton Rouge area teams
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at No. 8 Benton (8-3) No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) No. 15 East Ascension (6-5) at No. 2 Neville (8-2) Division II. No. 11...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal, Abbeville, St. Martinville face scary regional opponents
Division III select No. 2 seed St. Charles might appear more vulnerable than usual with three losses, but Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen said there is more to the story as his No. 15 Blue Gators prepare to face the Comets in a regional playoff game in LaPlace on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
theadvocate.com
Golf tournament raises money for Masonic Lodge in Jackson
St. Albans Masonic Lodge held its sixth golf tournament Oct. 29 with 59 men and one woman golfer taking part in the event. Rain threatened the golf tournament at tee time as 15 teams of four people each teed at St. Albans No. 28 F&AM Golf Tournament at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton. Many played some of their round in the rain, a news release said.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana High chemistry students play Battleship with electron configurations
Chemistry students in Alyssa Fontenot’s class at West Feliciana High play Electron Configuration Battleship. Among the students were Kitty Lindsey, Ashlynn Culley, Kathleen Bigner, Shaniya Sullivan and Cali Berry.
Comments / 0