247Sports

Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State

Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama's Will Anderson among finalists for Rotary Lombardi Award

Alabama’s Will Anderson was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday afternoon. The linebacker is joined by Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the list of four finalists for this year’s award. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic

Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
OXFORD, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game

A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
DRESDEN, TN
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
