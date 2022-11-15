Read full article on original website
Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State
Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama's 2022-23 basketball team more open to constructive criticism
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jahvon Quinerly has only played in one game for Alabama basketball to start the 2022-23 season. Recovering from a torn ACL, the senior guard recently returned to the practice court but had to watch Nate Oats’ fourth team from the sidelines in the summer. But...
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
Alabama's Will Anderson among finalists for Rotary Lombardi Award
Alabama’s Will Anderson was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday afternoon. The linebacker is joined by Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the list of four finalists for this year’s award. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
What Tony Vitello said about Tennessee baseball's fall season coming to an end
Here's everything Tony Vitello said on Thursday afternoon about Tennessee's fall baseball season coming to an end. On how the pitchers that didn’t throw much in fall practice are looking:. “Andrew Lindsay finished in Jackson, Tennessee and we put him in a period of still throwing but individual work...
Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game
A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
