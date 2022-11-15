Alabama’s Will Anderson was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday afternoon. The linebacker is joined by Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the list of four finalists for this year’s award. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO