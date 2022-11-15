ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022. The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Marigold and Cadillac

Times are tough. There’s no denying it. Suffering isn’t hard to find, and if you dwell on it for more than a minute or two it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I have come to lean on these words more and more lately:
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
texasmetronews.com

MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC

Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Floral Street Cell Tower Approved

OPELIKA — On Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council approved a request for a special use permit with Verizon Wireless at 600 Floral St. This resolution had been tabled during the Oct. 18 meeting and a motion to remove it from the table failed during the Nov. 1 meeting.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

A wet commute Tuesday; continued cool in the extended forecast

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
AUBURN, AL

