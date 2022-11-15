Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
WTVM
North Highland Church, Convoy of Hope to host 4th annual drive-thru grocery giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday November 19, North Highland Church will partner with Convoy of Hope to host their fourth annual drive-thru grocery giveaway. At the drive-thru giveaway, locals will receive free groceries for Thanksgiving. The drive-thru grocery giveaway will begin at 10:00am. The first 400 cars to drive...
WTVM
Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022. The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.
opelikaobserver.com
Marigold and Cadillac
Times are tough. There’s no denying it. Suffering isn’t hard to find, and if you dwell on it for more than a minute or two it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I have come to lean on these words more and more lately:
Wetumpka Herald
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
opelikaobserver.com
Floral Street Cell Tower Approved
OPELIKA — On Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council approved a request for a special use permit with Verizon Wireless at 600 Floral St. This resolution had been tabled during the Oct. 18 meeting and a motion to remove it from the table failed during the Nov. 1 meeting.
Opelika-Auburn News
Historic Campus Barber Shop closing in downtown Auburn, moving to University Drive
Campus Barber Shop, which has been a mainstay on College Street since 1969, is moving out of downtown Auburn to a new location. Monday, Nov. 21, will mark the shop’s last day of business in downtown Auburn. The new location opens Dec. 1 at University Crossing Center on East...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Old Town development holding Christmas parade, celebration for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Old Town, a mixed-use development at 8201 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, will be holding a Christmas parade and celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes. Other activities will last until 8 p.m. Anyone may attend, and admission will be free. The main […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
wrbl.com
A wet commute Tuesday; continued cool in the extended forecast
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023
Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers. The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
Alabama solar farm owner to pay $500K to settle Clean Water Act violations
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest solar projects have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that occurred during the construction of a 1,100-acre solar farm in Chambers County, near LaFayette. The company -- AL Solar A, LLC -- has agreed to...
Comments / 0