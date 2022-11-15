ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
The Spun

Saints Announce Their Decision On Starting Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints have decided on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton will be under center for Sunday's game. Despite his recent lack of success, Dalton still appears to hold the edge over Jameis Winston. "Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch

Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...

