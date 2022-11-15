Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Lawmaker pushes plan to cap attorney fees for Camp Lejeune lawsuits
Marine Corps veteran Sen. Dan Sullivan plans to introduce legislation capping attorneys’ fees for claims related to injuries from water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, saying veterans and their families need to be protected from “blood suckers” and predatory lawyers looking to take advantage of them.
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday. The Brown County Taxpayers Association had filed an emergency relief request on Wednesday, arguing that Biden's plan denies Congress its...
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Maryland man, wife, get long federal prison terms for selling nuclear warship data; case has Pittsburgh connection
A Maryland man and his wife will serve prison terms with a combined total of more than 41 years for conspiring to sell restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, and his wife, Diana, 46, pleaded guilty in February to the conspiracy. Toebbe...
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
Federal Judge Cites James Madison’s Warning About ‘Tyranny,’ Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Program as ‘Unconstitutional’
A federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program as “unconstitutional,” quoting James Madison to compare it to the type of separation of powers breach that invites “tyranny.”. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and...
NY1
Federal appeals court reinstates key provisions of New York concealed carry law
A three-judge panel on Tuesday moved to reinstate the enforcement of multiple provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid an ongoing legal challenge that has turned into a seesaw battle over injunctions. The development at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit means the enforcement of the...
Armed and Beltway-ish: More federal bureaucrats than U.S. Marines authorized to pack heat
When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting alarm that the IRS would be engaged in military-style raids of taxpayers. The GOP claims were widely attacked as exaggerations – since the video, though from the...
As veteran suicides climb, groups call on Congress to designate National Warrior Call Day
(The Center Square) – A military and veterans coalition is calling on Congress to designate the Sunday after Veteran’s Day as National Warrior Call Day after thousands across the country participated in an effort to express support for U.S. service members and veterans. They hope that after members...
Attorney General Raoul urges veterans to be on alert for scams during Veterans Day
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning veterans, spouses and family members to be on the lookout for scammers this Veterans Day. With the recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and health care for veterans exposed to military toxins, Raoul warns veterans that they may be targeted due to their eligibility to receive monetary benefits or other VA benefits.
Senators introduce bill to lower prescription costs for seniors with chronic illnesses
Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow people enrolled in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to choose their prescription drug plan under Medicare Part D and save more in monthly medication costs. PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid program...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia farm workers among delegation travelling to D.C. to push agriculture bill
More than 60 farm workers are travelling to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress to pass the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, according to a news release from The United Farm Workers, the UFW Foundation, Pineros Campesinos Union del Norte and La Union del Pueblo Entero. The Farm Workforce...
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, which was already on hold after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay last month. A conservative group called the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit in federal court in Fort Worth...
Coast Guard members still fighting vaccine mandate encouraged to consider joining class action lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard who sought a religious accommodation request (RAR) from the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were denied are encouraged to consider joining a class action lawsuit filed by Thomas More Society. The Chicago-based nonprofit legal organization filed a class action lawsuit against the Coast Guard, Stone et al. v. Mayorkas, et al. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Sept. 16. The lawsuit challenges the Coast Guard’s broad...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
States need to step up with pandemic relief for senior living, Argentum tells governors
It’s time for states to step up and provide more pandemic-related relief to senior living communities, Argentum President and CEO James Balda told the National Governors Association on Monday. In a letter to the NGA, Balda urged the nation’s governors to “more aggressively” encourage state governments to help senior...
