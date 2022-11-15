ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Lawmaker pushes plan to cap attorney fees for Camp Lejeune lawsuits

Marine Corps veteran Sen. Dan Sullivan plans to introduce legislation capping attorneys’ fees for claims related to injuries from water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, saying veterans and their families need to be protected from “blood suckers” and predatory lawyers looking to take advantage of them.
Law & Crime

Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers

A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
The Center Square

Armed and Beltway-ish: More federal bureaucrats than U.S. Marines authorized to pack heat

When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting alarm that the IRS would be engaged in military-style raids of taxpayers. The GOP claims were widely attacked as exaggerations – since the video, though from the...
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney General Raoul urges veterans to be on alert for scams during Veterans Day

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning veterans, spouses and family members to be on the lookout for scammers this Veterans Day. With the recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and health care for veterans exposed to military toxins, Raoul warns veterans that they may be targeted due to their eligibility to receive monetary benefits or other VA benefits.
The Center Square

Coast Guard members still fighting vaccine mandate encouraged to consider joining class action lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard who sought a religious accommodation request (RAR) from the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were denied are encouraged to consider joining a class action lawsuit filed by Thomas More Society. The Chicago-based nonprofit legal organization filed a class action lawsuit against the Coast Guard, Stone et al. v. Mayorkas, et al. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Sept. 16. The lawsuit challenges the Coast Guard’s broad...
