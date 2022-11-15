Read full article on original website
Citron shines as Notre Dame earns 92-58 victory over Northwestern
The Truman State game had some offensive mishaps. The California game had some defensive mishaps. But on Thursday, both sides of the ball seemed to largely click for No. 9 Notre Dame women’s basketball, who moved to 3-0 on the season with a 92-58 victory over Northwestern (1-2). Sonia...
Sparks Announces Elevation of Catherine Erickson to Throws Coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On November 14, Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director of Track & Field and Cross Country announced the elevation of Catherine Erickson to throws coach for the track and field program. “Cathrine has been a member of our staff the last 2-years as a volunteer coach....
Notre Dame Remains Unbeaten With A Convincing Win Over Southern Indiana
The Fighting Irish started upbeaten for the first time in five years after earning a convincing 82-70 win over Southern Indiana
Irish Finish Strong in 82-70 Win over Southern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Make it a 3-0 start to the season for the Notre Dame men’s basketball game, as the Fighting Irish defeated Southern Indiana (1-2) by the score, 82-70. Notre Dame led from start to finish and for the second consecutive game, all five starters finished in double figures.
WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball
247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
Notre Dame, Northwestern to meet in mid-week matchup
EVANSTON, Ill. — Fresh off of a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, which included a 90-79 Saturday win over California in the first ever Citi Shamrock Classic, Notre Dame will be back on the road on Wednesday to take on Northwestern (1-1) in Evanston. Led...
Irish Ready to Compete at NCAA Championships
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame cross country team heads to the NCAA Championships hosted in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 19. Both the men’s and women’s team automatically qualified for the national championship after placing in the top two team finishes. Last season, the women’s...
Notre Dame Commits in 247Sports Updated Class of 2024 Rankings
247Sports updated its class of 2024 rankings on Wednesday. Irish Illustrated brings you a complete look at the movement of the Notre Dame commits.
College Football World Reacts To Epic Snow Game Tonight
Students in Michigan may hope classes get canceled Thursday, but there are no snow days in college football. On Wednesday night, Central Michigan hosted Western Michigan. The Kelly/Shorts Stadium field has turned into a sheet of white, and it's still snowing in Mount Pleasant. Some college football fans can't turn...
Meet Preview: Texas Diving Invitational
Notre Dame head diving coach Mark Bradshaw will find out a lot about his group this weekend, as the team heads to Austin for the Texas Diving Invitational from Nov. 16-19. There will be 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events inside of the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. In the latest CSCAA Division I rankings, the Texas men are ranked second in the nation, while the women are third.
Hockey Inks Five To NLIs
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – With National Signing Day concluded, the University of Notre Dame hockey program has announced the commitments of five future Irish icers, including three forwards and two defensemen. The forward group consists of Cole Knuble, Danny Nelson and Carter Slaggert while Paul Fischer and Drew Mackie join the team at the blue line. Hailing from five unique states, the incoming class is poised to make an immediate impact on the Notre Dame squad.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy
In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte
On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
