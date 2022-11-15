‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Says Maggie and O.A. Had to Learn to Trust Each Other Again: ‘He Doesn’t Want Anything to Happen to Me’

Read full article on original website
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
After Saying Goodbye To An Agent, CBS' FBI Welcomes Back Missy Peregrym's Maggie In Exciting Episode Preview
Maggie is coming back to FBI in what looks like an exciting episode, after the farewell to another agent.
FBI's Missy Peregrym Breaks Down Maggie's Secret After Returning To Work, Plus Potential Fallout With OA
Maggie is back on FBI after a long absence, and star Missy Peregrym opened up about how it went down.
‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Teases Challenges Maggie Will Face: “PTSD Is A Long-Standing Issue That Sneaks Up Unexpectedly”
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of CBS’ FBI titled “Ready or Not.” Missy Peregrym is back from maternity leave as Maggie Bell in tonight’s episode of the CBS series FBI and fans will be elated to see the character returns mostly unscathed. When viewers last saw Maggie 7 months ago, she was exposed to sarin gas poison but was saved just in the nick of time by her partner OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki). While she may be mostly in tip-top shape physically, her mental health has definitely been affected as she is showing signs of post-traumatic...
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles
There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Reveals If Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan Will Find Romance
There has not been much room for romance in Blue Bloods lately, especially after Jamie and Eddie finally married. The single members of the Reagan family members have been too focused on stopping crime and holding the NYPD together to go on dates. It is unlikely that will change soon, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed.
I Got My Lips Professionally Tattooed To Add A Subtle Color And I'm So Mad I Didn't Do This Sooner
Yep — I got a permanent tattoo on my face, and I have no regrets.
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate
Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?
Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
How LL Cool J Inspired Daniela Ruah During A Tough Shoot On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles - Exclusive
After 14 seasons of starring on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Daniela Ruah — who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye — can quite literally call her co-stars "family." Working alongside Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen for all these years means they've experienced all kinds of ups and downs together.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Have a ‘Very Expensive’ Plan for the $1 Million Prize
'The Amazing Race' Season 34 fan-favorite team Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss shared their plans for the $1 million prize if they win.
Inside ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 and Its ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye: ‘It Was Like a Tear Fest’
Creator Liz Feldman, stars Linda Cardellini and James Marsden break down the on- and off-set stakes of wrapping up Netflixs dark comedy
Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'
Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
Grey’s Anatomy confirms date for Ellen Pompeo exit
Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed the date for Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the series.The actor has played the leading role of Meredith Grey for all 19 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama, which first aired in 2005.On Thursday (10 November), it was revealed that the show will return next year with Pompeo’s Grey leaving on 23 February, 2023.Her final episode will be titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and show Grey departing to move to Boston, US with her family for a new job.In a teaser for the episode, Grey is seen walking the halls of Grey Sloan Hospital on her...
