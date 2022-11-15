‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Says Maggie and O.A. Had to Learn to Trust Each Other Again: ‘He Doesn’t Want Anything to Happen to Me’

Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.

23 DAYS AGO