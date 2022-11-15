Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update
Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Android Central
Motorola, Xiaomi, and others confirm upcoming flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Several phone brands have confirmed what flagships will contain the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Moto Edge X40 and OnePlus 11 have been confirmed along with the new Samsung Galaxy S23. Qualcomm's new chip leaps forward in performance with an advanced AI engine, 200MP photo-capturing capability, and Wi-Fi...
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
TechCrunch
Qualcomm debuts latest flagship Snapdragon chip and a new AI platform
It’s an ideal time to pepper the industry with some timeline news items. Many of the major manufacturers are effectively finished announcing hardware for the year, and things won’t really ramp up for another couple of months. The big news is, naturally, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That’s the...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Engadget
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses
If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses
Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Phone Arena
Full OnePlus 11 specs sheet leaks out: Prepare for the conscious flagship
Hot off the presses of Elon Musk's Twitter, a new leak paints a rather complete picture of the OnePlus 11 hardware specs sheet. The latest rumor comes courtesy of Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), who has a good track record when it comes to spilling the beans on. According to the leaker,...
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
iPhone 14 Pro’s A15 Bionic may have a worthy new opponent
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip betters A15 Bionic by spec – but will that matter in the real world?
