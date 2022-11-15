Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new trailer teases a radical new way to play the game
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s prelaunch battery of content, including a new launch cinematic, the pre-expansion release of the new Dracthyr class, and especially the allure of being able to party up with my Horde buddies, is doing a lot to get me to come back to WoW. (To say nothing of the serendipitous brand synergy between this latest expansion and the recent Game of Thrones spinoff.)
Polygon
Someone made a World of Warcraft GeoGuessr and now the last 18 years of my life have meaning
It takes a special kind of game to make you feel you know its maps as well as — maybe better than — the places you’ve lived in real life. There can be no better example than Blizzard’s World of Warcraft, which this month celebrates its 18th anniversary and the launch of its ninth expansion, Dragonflight.
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
No More World Of Warcraft Or Overwatch 2 For China As Blizzard Ends Relationship With NetEase
What seemed impossible for years has now happened: Activision Blizzard is largely moving out of the Chinese market, and it's taking its games with it. This is a huge change, seeing as China has some of the most dedicated players when it comes to Blizzard games, but due to the country's very strict content regulations, it was impossible for Blizzard to release its games directly. Instead, the company has for years now relied on a third-party agreement in order to bring its titles to China. This agreement is coming to an end very soon, but it won't be getting renewed, and there seems to be quite a bit of drama behind the scenes.
dotesports.com
How Set 8’s Gadgeteen trait works in Teamfight Tactics
Riot has added a new Teamfight Tactics trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Known as Gadeteen, it creates temporary powered-up items. Players looking to win-streak for economic benefits in TFT Set Eight will want to explore what the Gadgeteen trait has to offer. It’s a solid early-game trait that activates with three Gadgeteen units on the board, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
dotesports.com
FNCS Invitational viewership didn’t match 2019 World Cup, but did it need to?
A lot has changed in the three years since the last major LAN Fortnite tournament. Not only did the world experience a global pandemic that prevented in-person events with large crowds, but Fortnite itself waned in popularity. Viewership for the Fortnite Champion Series 2022 invitational this past weekend was down...
dotesports.com
Can you play Overwatch 2 with a controller on PC?
One of the most important aspects of multiplayer gaming to take into consideration is your input choice. Will you play with a mouse and keyboard, the traditional choice of PC gamers, or will you stick with a controller, the tried-and-true option for console players? Most players pick their input after they choose their platform—most console players are going to stick with controllers and vice versa—but there are ways to switch things up depending on what works best for you.
dotesports.com
All new skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 12.22
League of Legends Patch 12.22 is just around the corner and players have tons of new features to be excited about. This update is a big one thanks to the preseason changes coming to the game. A series of new items and features are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, as well as some significant changes to the already existing items and systems.
dotesports.com
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the M13B in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.
dotesports.com
Can an official Pokémon not look like a Pokémon? Expert artist analysis details how it can happen
Since Pokémon was first announced and in every subsequent news cycle where new Pokémon are revealed for upcoming games, fans have questioned what exactly makes a Pokémon design look like a Pokémon. Every time a new game is announced and the designs start popping up online,...
dotesports.com
Can you play Warzone 2 solo?
Much of the hype around the release of Warzone 2 has emphasized squading up and using teamwork to your advantage. Whether you’re trying to be the last team standing in a standard game of Warzone or you’re trying to help your team exfil in the game’s new DMZ mode, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much talk around how cooperative the newest version of the battle royale is.
dotesports.com
How the Villain trait and Janna work in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! it’s all about heroes, villains, and lots of destruction caused by giant monsters. But what would heroes become if there were no people to save? Civilian is a new trait that allows heroes, all of them, to do their best. The effect of...
dotesports.com
‘Bad math’ fixed, Mech and Anima Squad nerfed in latest TFT Set 8 PBE patch
Several major bugs and balance changes are dropping in today’s Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE patch, fixing “bad math” that will nerf Mech and Anima Squad, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Day two of PBE testing will rock the TFT Set Eight meta...
IGN
Overwatch 2's Mid-Season Patch Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable
Overwatch 2's mid-season update has been delayed at the last minute, leaving original hero Mei unplayable for the time being. A post on the official forums confirmed the patch has been pushed back due to an unexplained “critical issue” that was discovered shortly before it was due to go live.
Comments / 0