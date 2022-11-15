Read full article on original website
Here's why the Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is big news
Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The new chip has already been confirmed to come in several new – yet to be announced – flagship devices from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Nubia, and many more. Samsung and many other OEMs are currently missing from the list; however, new rumors indicate that Qualcomm and Samsung may have struck a multi-year licensing agreement that could mean massive news for European consumers.
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it's already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Save up to $955 on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series with insane trade-in savings
We've seen great deals on some of Samsung's best Galaxy devices over the last few days, but it seems that they've just gotten better, as early Black Friday deals will let you score huge savings on the Galaxy S22 series and other great devices.
Score great savings on the LG gram 15 and other great Windows laptops
We start today's deals with the 2022 version of the LG gram 15, which currently receives a 21 percent discount. This laptop normally sells for $1,900, but today's offer will help you get one for just $1,500, meaning that you can score $400 in savings. This will get you a new LG laptop with a 15-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a whopping 1TB NVMe SSD to keep all your information in the same place. In addition, of course, you also get WiFi 6E support, Thunderbolt 4, and other cool features.
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
It might be worth picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max after all
Save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with Samsung’s early Black Friday trade-in deals
Samsung's Black Friday deals are already available for every user who signed up to get exclusive and early access to tons of deals on the best Galaxy devices. These insane deals will get you huge savings on the Galaxy S22 Series, The Galaxy Z Fold 4, and more. However, we are currently focusing on Samsung's smallest and one of the coolest foldable phones on the market. As you can currently score up to $750 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Of course, there's a catch, but it will help you get one of the best foldable phones for just $260.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s latest The Frame QLED 4K smart TV
Smart TV deals keep improving as we inch closer to a new Black Friday sales event. Today's offers will let you get your hands on a new Samsung QLED LS03B Series "The Frame" Quantum HDR Smart TV starting at $548 after receiving an 8 percent discount on its 43-inch model. However, you will get better savings with the more prominent options.
