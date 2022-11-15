FORT MADISON - DuPont held a very successful campaign for the United Way of the Great River Region. Every year DuPont kicks off their United Way Campaign with a Silent Auction and Campaign meetings in addition to employee and company pledges. This was a great year with 91% employee participation and raising a total of $36,559.76 for the 2023 United Way of the Great River Region Campaign.

