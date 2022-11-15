Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Marilyn K. Young
Marilyn Kay Young, “Pink Rose in the Desert”, 71, of Montrose, IA, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She was born on February 17, 1951 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Edward A. and Betty (Paup) Huggins. Marilyn graduated from Fort Madison High School with the Class of 1969. At the age of 40, Marilyn continued her schooling and received her Associate’s Degree from Southeastern Community College.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Donald W. Sallen, 87, formerly of Fort Madison
Donald William Sallen, 87, died June 23, 2015 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born October 7, 1927 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of Henry and Thresa Sallen. On November 28, 1952 he married Sylvia Cogelja in Indiana. They were married 63 years. She died December 25, 2021.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Cheryl S. Holmes, 83, Fort Madison
Cheryl “Sonny” Selby Holmes, 83, of Fort Madison, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Klein Center, in West Burlington, Iowa surrounded by his children. Sonny was born on July 8, 1939, in his childhood home outside of Augusta, Iowa, to...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Steven Francis Baum, 64, formerly of Keokuk
Per Steve’s wishes he was cremated. Memorial services will be 4:00 pm, Thursday, November. 17, 2022 in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tony Roberts officiating for his extended Texas. Family. Services in Keokuk, Iowa, will be held at 10:30 am, on Friday, November 25, 2022, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral...
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, November 16, 2022
11/15/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 900 block of Avenue G. 11/15/22 – 11:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Avenue D. 11/15/22 – 5:17 p.m....
Pen City Current
DuPont gives $36K to local United Way
FORT MADISON - DuPont held a very successful campaign for the United Way of the Great River Region. Every year DuPont kicks off their United Way Campaign with a Silent Auction and Campaign meetings in addition to employee and company pledges. This was a great year with 91% employee participation and raising a total of $36,559.76 for the 2023 United Way of the Great River Region Campaign.
Pen City Current
Donations coming in for Community Thanksgiving
FORT MADISON - The energy behind the annual Fort Madison annual Community Thanksgiving meal is peaking at the right time. According to Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce Director Savanna Collier, the community hotline number is as busy as ever and orders are still being taken for dinners this year. The...
Pen City Current
City to join retail market analysis
FORT MADISON - City officials voted Tuesday night to join a $15,000 retail market study, but one city councilman hopes it isn't another report that sits on a shelf. At Tuesday's regular City Council meeting, the council voted 7-0 to join Fort Madison Economic Development Corp. and the Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce in a study to be completed by The Retail Coach.
Pen City Current
Hounds get post-season gridiron awards
FORT MADISON - The 2022 Fort Madison High School post season awards were handed out Sunday night during the team's annual season banquet. The Bloodhound's Tanner Settles, Daniel Sokolik, Hayden Segoviano, Isaac Thacher, Teague Smith, and Henry Wiseman were all named to the Class 4A District 3 1st team. Being...
