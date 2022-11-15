Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond's Family Honored Her Late Father-in-Law with a Funeral Led by Cowboys on Horseback
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond confirmed that her husband Ladd’s father, Chuck, died on Nov. 4 Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond. The Pioneer Woman star confirmed on her blog that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old. On Monday, Ree's daughters, Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, honored their grandfather with Instagram posts, confirming he was laid to rest this week. "Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa,"...
Ree Drummond Mourns the Death of Her Father-in-Law Chuck Drummond
Ree Drummond shared sad news about the death of her father-in-law Chuck Drummond. The Pioneer Woman star reflected on his full life in a blog post on her website.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
The Hollywood Gossip
Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?
The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
intheknow.com
‘Sassy’ toddler says her teacher will need all the prayers she can get in hilarious TikTok
This little girl had a priceless reaction when her mother said that they should send prayers to her teacher for having her as a student, and the hilarious video has viewers in stitches. From life’s big questions to funny clapbacks, kids can make some pretty amusing statements. The proof is...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Elite Daily
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
90 Day Fiance’s Hamza Moknii Reunites With Daughter Amid Custody Battle With Ex Memphis Smith: Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii reunited with his daughter amid his tense custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith. “Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the Tunisia native, 26, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 29. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”
Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his son Hudson after a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of the toddler.
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Kathie Lee Gifford Shows Us Photo Of Precious Grandson, Named After Her Late Husband
Former co-host on the Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford, recently showed off her 5-month-old grandson on Twitter. The adorable baby was born to Gifford’s son, Cody and his wife, Erika, on May 31, 2022. “My precious little bubbela wants to wish you all a blessed Thursday,” she wrote in her caption. “He says he hopes you are happy and healthy!”
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Prevention
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
