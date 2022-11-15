ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Ree Drummond's Family Honored Her Late Father-in-Law with a Funeral Led by Cowboys on Horseback

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond confirmed that her husband Ladd’s father, Chuck, died on Nov. 4 Ree Drummond and her family are mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond. The Pioneer Woman star confirmed on her blog that Chuck, also known as Pa-Pa, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old. On Monday, Ree's daughters, Alex, 25, and Paige, 23, honored their grandfather with Instagram posts, confirming he was laid to rest this week.  "Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa,"...
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
90 Day Fiance’s Hamza Moknii Reunites With Daughter Amid Custody Battle With Ex Memphis Smith: Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii reunited with his daughter amid his tense custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith. “Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the Tunisia native, 26, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 29. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.

