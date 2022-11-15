Read full article on original website
NDSU students compete at annual construction competition
NDSU's Commercial – CM at Risk team won its division at the recent North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition. Students from the NDSU Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering earned awards and valuable experience at the North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition held in Nebraska City, Nebraska, Oct. 23-25.
Apply to NDSU now
A fee, test score or essay is not required at NDSU for undergraduate applicants. It’s never been easier to apply for admission to NDSU. No application fee, test scores or essay are required for the undergraduate application process. First year, international and transfer students will need to complete the...
Residence Life staff honored
Two NDSU Residence Life staff members were recently recognized at the Upper Midwest Region - Association of College and University Housing Officers’ 2022 annual conference, held Nov. 9-11 in Fargo. Rian Nostrum, NDSU Residence Life director, received the William B. Sweet Distinguished Service Award, which is the organization’s most...
