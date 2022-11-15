Read full article on original website
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
WARSAW WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Warsaw woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 19-year-old Emily Poindexter traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and caught fire.
TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
Three Injured In A Crash On Highway 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a crash Monday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Terry Brashier, 79, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2022 Honda Passport driven by 58-year-old Paul Farmer. The Silverado continued to cross the eastbound lane and the Passport struck the drivers side of the Silverado.
Two Injured in La Monte Crash
A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Drugs After One-Car Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on West 16th near Stewart Avenue Monday just before midnight. Investigation revealed that the driver, 20-year-old Dakota Gibson of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Gibson was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by PCAD for a blood draw. Gibson was then transported to...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the area of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw. Dakota Gibson, 20, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated by Drugs has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
Sedalia Police observed an SUV drifting back and forth while traveling eastbound on West 16th Street Sunday just before 2 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at 16th and Quincy, and an investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Elizabeth Aimee Davis of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Davis was...
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Speedy Driver Arrested for DWI By Drugs
Sedalia Police observed a car traveling eastbound on Broadway around Arlington at a high rate of speed at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. Radar indicated the car was doing 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Crockett Avenue. The driver,...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Auto Theft
A Sedalia man was arrested for auto theft early this morning. Sedalia Police took a report from a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning at 9:22 a.m. She said that a man who was at her apartment on Friday was seen driving...
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
