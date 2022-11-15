Taylor Swift fans are in the fight of their lives as they try to buy presale tickets for her Eras Tour. The site Ticketmaster has been struggling with the sheer volume of people on the site requesting tickets, which are said to be in the millions, with many fans getting irate at the website. It’s gotten so bad that even wildlife conservationists are weighing in on the debacle and keeping Swifties amused in the process.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO