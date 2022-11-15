Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
Inside the Hell of Purchasing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets: Crashes, Queues and Crying
Trying to see Taylor Swift live? You’re on your own, kid. Tickets for the pop star’s highly-anticipated “Eras Tour” became available for presale on Tuesday morning to lucky Swifties selected as “verified fans” by Ticketmaster. However, for many, today wasn’t a fairytale. I...
BPD Warns of Phony Baloney Taylor Swift Tickets – Buyer Beware!
At approximately 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Taylor Swift fans will be able to purchase tickets for upcoming tour dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The Boston Police Department reminds fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets and encourages them to only acquire tickets from authorized agencies. Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk.
Why Ticketmaster's Verified Fan System Is Giving Taylor Swift Fans a Major Headache—and How to Actually Find Tickets
Fans trying to buy tickets for concerts by artists like Taylor Swift have been met with frustration due to Ticketmaster’s convoluted system.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even wildlife departments are dunking on Ticketmaster for Swifties’ amusement
Taylor Swift fans are in the fight of their lives as they try to buy presale tickets for her Eras Tour. The site Ticketmaster has been struggling with the sheer volume of people on the site requesting tickets, which are said to be in the millions, with many fans getting irate at the website. It’s gotten so bad that even wildlife conservationists are weighing in on the debacle and keeping Swifties amused in the process.
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Godspeed to everyone navigating the nightmare of buying Taylor Swift tickets right now
It shouldn’t be this hard to buy tickets to see a concert, but here we are. If you’re hoping to snag a seat for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour and you’re not a millionaire, you’re pretty much SOL—or so it seems, anyway. Pre-sales for a...
Popculture
Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets...
Taylor Swift Ticket Sales Crash Ticketmaster, Ignite Fan Backlash, Renew Calls To Break Up Service: “Ticketmaster Is A Monopoly”
Fans trying to purchase seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which went on sale this morning, were irate at Ticketmaster for long waits, technical glitches and outright site crashes. Some compared it to The Hunger Games. Overwhelming demand from the same fans who had rocketed 10 songs from Swift’s...
Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience
Some Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their frustration after waiting for hours in a presale queue on Ticketmaster’s site to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour. Congressman David Cicilline also pointed out the "excessive wait times and fees" and renewed his call for the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation.
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Congressmembers slam Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale
NEW YORK -- Ticketmaster faces a heap of criticism from Taylor Swift fans who tried to buy presale tickets for her tour Tuesday but instead ran into technical issues, long virtual lines and, now, sky-high resale prices.As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, their frustration is spilling over into the halls of Congress.Taylor Swift fan Emma Ramos spent most of her day in the dreaded queue. At one point, Ticketmaster told her more than 2,000 Swifties were ahead of her in line, but when she finally tried to buy a ticket, the site gave her an error message."In total, I was waiting...
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Disaster Spurs Tennessee AG Probe of Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift fans are outraged after waiting hours and shelling out big money just for a shot at getting tickets -- and they've griped enough to spark a new antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster. Ever since Tuesday, Swifties have been sounding off about the disastrous presale for Taylor's upcoming tour, but...
