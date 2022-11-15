ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Vice

Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
Caught in Southie

BPD Warns of Phony Baloney Taylor Swift Tickets – Buyer Beware!

At approximately 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Taylor Swift fans will be able to purchase tickets for upcoming tour dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The Boston Police Department reminds fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets and encourages them to only acquire tickets from authorized agencies. Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
wegotthiscovered.com

Even wildlife departments are dunking on Ticketmaster for Swifties’ amusement

Taylor Swift fans are in the fight of their lives as they try to buy presale tickets for her Eras Tour. The site Ticketmaster has been struggling with the sheer volume of people on the site requesting tickets, which are said to be in the millions, with many fans getting irate at the website. It’s gotten so bad that even wildlife conservationists are weighing in on the debacle and keeping Swifties amused in the process.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Popculture

Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets

Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets...
CBS News

Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience

Some Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their frustration after waiting for hours in a presale queue on Ticketmaster’s site to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour. Congressman David Cicilline also pointed out the "excessive wait times and fees" and renewed his call for the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation.
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
CBS New York

Congressmembers slam Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale

NEW YORK -- Ticketmaster faces a heap of criticism from Taylor Swift fans who tried to buy presale tickets for her tour Tuesday but instead ran into technical issues, long virtual lines and, now, sky-high resale prices.As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, their frustration is spilling over into the halls of Congress.Taylor Swift fan Emma Ramos spent most of her day in the dreaded queue. At one point, Ticketmaster told her more than 2,000 Swifties were ahead of her in line, but when she finally tried to buy a ticket, the site gave her an error message."In total, I was waiting...

