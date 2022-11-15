Read full article on original website
Related
Top gastroenterologists gave a glowing review of new weight loss drugs, and ranked them in order of effectiveness
New medical guidelines have been published that strongly recommend certain weight loss drugs. The researchers ranked the drugs, with semaglutide (aka Wegovy) coming out top. Study author Perica Davitkov told Insider he was surprised by how well the drugs work. The American Gastroenterological Association has for the first time released...
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Highly processed foods are linked to early death, a new study finds
A growing body of evidence suggests that consuming too much highly processed food — items like hot dogs, chips, soda and ice cream — can have consequences beyond obesity and high cholesterol. A study published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine estimated that in 2019, the...
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
3 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say You Should Cut Out Immediately For Gut Health, Inflammation And Mood
When it comes to unhealthy foods, it doesn’t get much worse than ultra-processed varieties. Ultra-processed foods are those that are made mostly from processed ingredients that have been stripped of their nutrients such as refined sugar, carbs, fats, and more. Not only do these foods tend to pack in the calories, but they also provide practically no nutritional value, making them a terrible addition to your diet. In addition to the fact that they can lead to blood sugar spikes, overeating, and weight gain and disease over time, they can also lead to inflammation and take a serious toll on your gut, which effects practically every aspect of your health, including your mood.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes and Watermelon: Is It Safe to Eat?
With summers coming in, one fruit that should be thoroughly enjoyed is watermelon. Although there’s a myth surrounding fruits that it is not harmful to eat plenty, it’s always important to check the nutritional information first. Moreover, with watermelon containing high sugars, it is important to know how it is going to affect sugar levels. Therefore, diabetes and watermelon are much-debated topics.
Medical News Today
What to eat and avoid on a low sodium, low cholesterol diet
Doctors may recommend a low sodium, low cholesterol diet if a person has high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, and an elevated risk of heart disease. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods and making other lifestyle modifications may help lower cholesterol without the need for medication. Cholesterol is a waxy substance...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
scitechdaily.com
Popular “Heart-Health” Supplements Found Ineffective at Lowering Cholesterol
Six widely used dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health – including brands of fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, and turmeric – were not effective at lowering “bad” cholesterol more than placebo after 28 days of use. However, a common, low-dose cholesterol-lowering medication (a statin) had a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Prunes May Boost Bone Health in Women
Eating prunes (dried plums) may help counteract inflammation that contributes to bone loss in women, according to a pair of studies presented at the 2022 meeting of the North American Menopause Society, and described in a press release from the California Prune Board. Bone health is a concern for many...
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
Medical News Today
First study looks at exercise's impact on the microbiome in people with cancer
Several factors may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer, and research suggests that gut microbiota may also play a role. New research has found that regular exercise positively impacts gut microbiome diversity in people with colorectal cancer. According to the study, this is the first research to examine the...
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Medical News Today
What to know about dehydration and joint pain
Staying hydrated helps flush toxins from the body. This can reduce inflammation and decrease friction between bones. When a person becomes dehydrated, inflammation and friction may increase discomfort around the joints. Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and...
Medical News Today
Lack of hand grip strength may indicate premature aging, research shows
A new study builds on existing evidence suggesting that grip strength is a biomarker of their biological age. According to researchers, grip strength aligns with epigenetic clocks that assess the age of a person’s DNA. Grip strength is an indicator of overall muscle strength, a lack of which has...
Comments / 0