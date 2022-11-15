Read full article on original website
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
How ‘RRR’ Composers Wrote the Euphoric, Show-Stopping Tune ‘Naatu Naatu’
This story about “RRR” composers M.M. Keeravani and Chadrabose first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The question is pretty simple: Are voters going to watch the Indian movie “RRR” — and in particular the euphoric, extravagant dance sequence set to the song “Naatu Naatu”? Because if they do watch it, or even look at clips on YouTube where the scene has became a viral sensation, it’s not hard to imagine the song getting the kind of awards attention that no song from Indian composers has received since two A.R. Rahman songs from “Slumdog Millionaire” were nominated 14 years ago.
‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style
You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022
Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
‘Emancipation’ Director Antoine Fuqua Says Film Is ‘Bigger’ Than Will Smith’s Oscar Slap
“Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first major film since winning the Best Actor Oscar — and slapping Chris Rock — is gearing up for its awards run. But director Antoine Fuqua believes that Smith’s shocking moment should not eclipse the message of his film and the work that he and his cast and crew put into it.
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
Noah Centineo Is on the Run in ‘The Recruit’ Spy Series Trailer (Video)
The To All the Boys actor will also serve as executive producer of Netflix show
Silk: Spider Society Live-Action TV Series Heads to Prime Video With Spider-verse Team
An upcoming Spider-Man spin-off based on Marvel’s Silk is heading to Prime Video. Angela Kang, who served as showrunner on The Walking Dead, will head up Silk: Spider Society which also sees Spider-Verse alumni Phil Lord and Chris Miller as well as Sony boss Amy Pascal as executive producers.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
‘RHONY’ Fans Have Some Thoughts About Kelly Bensimon Being Included on ‘Legacy’ and Not Ramona Singer
‘RHONY’ fans have taken to twitter after Kelly Bensimon is revealed to be on the shortlist for ‘Legacy’ and Ramona Singer announces she will not be a part of it.
‘The Masked Singer': Bride Is Ready to Join the MCU Thanks to the Show – ‘Like Peter Parker and Spider-Man’
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Bride was forced to run back up the aisle on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” after being eliminated alongside Avocado. But don’t worry — now that he’s done the show, Bride has a ton of ideas for his future. And they include the Marvel universe.
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in Next ‘Alien’ Movie for 20th Century Studios
Fede Alvarez wrote the script and is attached to direct
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Christina Ricci’s Son Had the Most Adorable Reaction To Seeing His Mom in ‘The Addams Family’ Movies
Wednesday Addams is more than just a role to Christina Ricci, who played her in The Addams Family for the first time in 1991 when she was just 10 years old. This iconic character represents a spirit of freedom and expressing yourself, which she is happy to pass on to Wednesday star Jenny Ortega. But, she’s also hoping that the spirit of Wednesday continues to delight kids, including her son Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen. The Yellowjackets star revealed that Freddie had the most adorable reaction to his mom’s character in the movies.
