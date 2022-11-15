ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a​​ real-life shocking murder that...
Primetimer

Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
TheWrap

How ‘RRR’ Composers Wrote the Euphoric, Show-Stopping Tune ‘Naatu Naatu’

This story about “RRR” composers M.M. Keeravani and Chadrabose first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The question is pretty simple: Are voters going to watch the Indian movie “RRR” — and in particular the euphoric, extravagant dance sequence set to the song “Naatu Naatu”? Because if they do watch it, or even look at clips on YouTube where the scene has became a viral sensation, it’s not hard to imagine the song getting the kind of awards attention that no song from Indian composers has received since two A.R. Rahman songs from “Slumdog Millionaire” were nominated 14 years ago.
TheWrap

‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style

You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
AMY KAPLAN

New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022

Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
TheWrap

Spider-Man Universe Shows to Debut on Prime Video, MGM+

Sony Pictures’ universe of more than 900 Marvel characters related to the Spider-Man comic book series is coming to Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ through a suite of live-action television series. Under the agreement, the first series produced will be Sony Pictures Television’s “Silk: Spider Society”, which will debut...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More

Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Bride Is Ready to Join the MCU Thanks to the Show – ‘Like Peter Parker and Spider-Man’

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Bride was forced to run back up the aisle on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” after being eliminated alongside Avocado. But don’t worry — now that he’s done the show, Bride has a ton of ideas for his future. And they include the Marvel universe.
SheKnows

Christina Ricci’s Son Had the Most Adorable Reaction To Seeing His Mom in ‘The Addams Family’ Movies

Wednesday Addams is more than just a role to Christina Ricci, who played her in The Addams Family for the first time in 1991 when she was just 10 years old. This iconic character represents a spirit of freedom and expressing yourself, which she is happy to pass on to Wednesday star Jenny Ortega. But, she’s also hoping that the spirit of Wednesday continues to delight kids, including her son Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen. The Yellowjackets star revealed that Freddie had the most adorable reaction to his mom’s character in the movies.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy