ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Heat’s Spoelstra expects Yurtseven back this season; Oladipo ruled out for trip, but Herro might return; Adebayo out
Wednesday’s Miami Heat shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena offered additional insight on the injury status of Omer Yurtseven, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. There also was breaking news, with center Bam Adebayo ruled out with a bruised left knee. It is the first missed game this season for Adebayo. Earlier, coach Erik Spoelstra offered updates ...
NBC Sports
NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC
SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
Yardbarker
Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?
In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Why is the Miami Dolphins' Jeff Wilson running angry like this? ‘I just want my respect'
MIAMI GARDENS — He’s lighter than every quarterback on the roster and likely would have trouble posting up against the punter. The Dolphins’ roster lists him as 213, but even that’s generous. “Two-oh-eight,” Jeff Wilson says of his actual weight. Acceptable weight, you figure, for...
12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward
The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
Heat insider believes the Miami Heat are ‘showcasing’ Duncan Robinson for a potential trade
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been more present on the court recently. After averaging just 12.0 minutes per game over the first seven games of the season, he has logged an average of 23.2 minutes per game over the most recent seven. He’s had some strong performances (including four...
Dolphins’ Holland, who played for UM’s Cristobal at Oregon, has a message for Canes fans
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:
Heat’s Oladipo traveling, but won’t play on trip. Also, Adebayo, Herro and Yurtseven updates
Guard Victor Oladipo traveled with the Miami Heat to Toronto for the start of the team’s four-game trip, but that doesn’t mean he will make his return in the coming days.
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
J.B. Bickerstaff calls out Cavs for having ‘fat-cat mentality’ after 5th straight loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the season on an extreme hot streak, but the team has faltered recently, losing its last five games to fall to 8-6 on the season. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered an honest assessment of his team amidst the rough stretch. “We got kind of a...
Miami’s Kinchens leads nation, trails Sean Taylor, Bennie Blades for UM interception record
After his second interception Saturday at Georgia Tech, Miami safety Kamren Kinchens was approached by running back Lucious Stanley, who gave him some useful advice.
ESPN
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
TORONTO -- — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Miami Heat will cross the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Heat-Raptors prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
blockworks.co
Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat Axe FTX Deals
The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs. The Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco-based NBA team, is pausing all FTX-related promotional deals, ESPN reported. All in-arena promotions and advertisements for the brand have been removed from the Chase Center following FTX’s...
