ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Spoelstra expects Yurtseven back this season; Oladipo ruled out for trip, but Herro might return; Adebayo out

Wednesday’s Miami Heat shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena offered additional insight on the injury status of Omer Yurtseven, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. There also was breaking news, with center Bam Adebayo ruled out with a bruised left knee. It is the first missed game this season for Adebayo. Earlier, coach Erik Spoelstra offered updates ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

NBA coaching legend Popovich has fond memories of Run TMC

SAN FRANCISCO – The flavor of the night at Chase Center on Monday was Run TMC, which carries the sweet aroma of nostalgia. Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – known as Run TMC during their memorable two-season stint with the Warriors – once again were teammates representing the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Duncan Robinson Linked to the Chicago Bulls?

In a report by Thomas Darron of Heavy Sports, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned a couple of trade targets the Chicago Bulls could be interested in. One of those names is Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson. Robinson is playing the least amount of minutes per game since his rookie season....
CHICAGO, IL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
247Sports

12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward

The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes

Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104

TORONTO -- — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from...
WASHINGTON STATE
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
blockworks.co

Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat Axe FTX Deals

The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs. The Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco-based NBA team, is pausing all FTX-related promotional deals, ESPN reported. All in-arena promotions and advertisements for the brand have been removed from the Chase Center following FTX’s...
