ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Social media campaign underway to boost businesses in Chinatown

By Cindy Hsu
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CYse_0jC7sU4Q00

Campaign aims to bring more people to shop, eat in Chinatown 02:38

NEW YORK -- As we get into the holiday season, a new campaign kicked off Tuesday that hopes to bring more people to Chinatown in Manhattan, and the many Chinatowns across the city and across the country.

The goal is to save communities that are still facing challenges from anti-Asian hate to business shutdowns, CBS2's Cindy Hsu reported.

You can help by heading to Chinatown to shop and eat. Right now, 98 percent of businesses in Chinatown in Lower Manhattan are mom-and-pop shops, and in the last two years it has lost more than 150 businesses.

READ MORE : Chinatown's Museum of Chinese in America looks to amplify long overlooked history with new expansion

Grace Young is a world renowned cook book author and is leading the fight to revitalize these important communities filled with hard-working families.

"Two to three hours just to set up a stand, working seven days a week, standing 10-12 hours a day despite the hottest sun and the coldest days. Every business in Chinatown has a story like this," Young said.

Young is the recipient of this year's James Beard Humanitarian Award for all the work she's doing to save Chinatown communities across the country.

FLASHBACK : Chinatown businesses not giving up, trying to recoup losses 2 years into pandemic

With the award comes a $20,000 grant that she's donating to two small businesses in Chinatown -- 40 Division Street Trading, a butcher shop that's been fighting eviction, and KK Discount, which just reopened after a deadly fire in the apartments above that shut it down for six months .

Norina Li spoke about the fire that was deemed an accident and the pain her family suffered, especially her father.

"I still remember the sounds of the water gushing down our walls and ceilings," Li said. "What was most excruciating was seeing the pain and fear in his eyes. Sorry, getting emotional. I said I would never do this, but here I am, but now happy tears because seven months ago, if you told me I would be standing here in front of our store, I wouldn't have believed you, but here I am."

To help all the businesses in Chinatown survive, a new social media campaign called Support Chinatown has just kicked off. To join, just post a photo or video on your social media showing your love for Chinatown.

"Stand in your local Chinatown, perhaps in your favorite restaurant, give a shout out for must-have menu item or something you like to shop for, or share a favorite Chinatown memory," Young said.

READ MORE : Yu & Me Books: Lucy Yu's Chinatown bookstore focuses on immigrant stories

Hsu put up a post from one of her favorite spots and some of the best dim sum dishes to try. Don't forget to use the hashtag #supportchinatown.

While Chinatown in Lower Manhattan is the largest in the country, there are actually nine Chinatowns throughout the city, including in Flushing and East Harlem.

So you have lots of spots to visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn

Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC artist shares personal dementia story in new art exhibit

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn artist is using his own experience with his grandmother to help others going through the challenges of having loved ones living with dementia. It can be an incredibly painful time having a loved one battling dementia. Modesto Flako Jimenez hopes sharing his own story in a new art exhibit […]
Curbed

The Office Is Half-Dead

After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
CBS New York

Harlem Grown opens new shipping container farm

NEW YORK - CBS2 #BetterTogether community partner Harlem Grown cut the ribbon on its 13th site Wednesday morning. The shipping container grow house outside the PS139 Senior Center demonstrates the future of farming.Evident excitement opened the doors to a 40-foot box bringing kale to the community."The average head of lettuce in the U.S. is traveling 2,500, 3,000 miles. This one's traveling 25 feet," said Frank Sharp, principal technical leader at the national nonprofit Electric Power Research Institute, which oversees 20 such sites across the country."Urban farming is hard, but we realize our need is bigger than our capacity," admitted Harlem...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

The 15 Best Latkes in NYC, Whether You Swear by Katz’s, Shelsky’s or Veselka’s￼

New York City is famous for its Jewish delis, bagel shops and black and white cookies, but we have a special place in our heart reserved for latkes, the crispy, fried potato pancakes of our dreams. And luckily, there’s no shortage of purveyors slinging the best of the best during the Hanukkah season and year-round. Whether you celebrate or not, this holiday staple is basically impossible not to love. Read on for 15 spots that are home to the best latkes in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
CBS New York

South Bronx teen wins citywide poetry competition

NEW YORK -- A South Bronx teen is being honored for her poetry and powerful message about social justice. Stephanie Pacheco, 18, was awarded this year's New York City Youth Poet Laureate Award last Tuesday, and it's a moment she says she'll never forget. "The energy was so high in the room, I didn't even know what to think," Pacheco told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado. Pacheco beat out 12 other finalists, all young adults part of the Youth Poet Laureate Fellowship led by Urban Word NYC. The organization provides young voices, often those who are marginalized, the training to combine spoken word with civic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
firefighternation.com

Brooklyn FDNY Apparatus, Station Shot Up in Street Gunfight

A shootout in the street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn resulted in bullets striking the firehouse and Engine 283 early Monday. The company had just returned to quarters after responding to a fire on East 78th Street in Canarsie, the Unifored Firefighters Association reported via Twitter. The bullets from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy