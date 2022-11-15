Read full article on original website
Related
The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...
Clockwise from the top left: Carol Spinks, Darlenia Johnson, Brenda Faye Crockett, Diane Williams, Brenda Woodard, and Nenomoshia Yates(Washington Post Editorial Board) The Freeway Phantom was a moniker given to a serial killer who operated from April 1971 to October 1972. The Freeway Phantom was Washington D.C.’s first serial killer who murdered six young girls during his spree. What was a key commonality all of those girls had? They were black.
Serial killer Gary Hilton, a survivalist, hunted for victims in national forests in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida On Jan. 1, 2018, 24-year-old University of Georgia graduate Meredith Emerson vanished while hiking with her dog on Georgia's Blood Mountain. The news of her disappearance quickly spread. Calls began to come in about an older man and his red-colored dog who'd been seen hiking near where Emerson disappeared. "Fairly quickly, they were able to broadcast this information, and a former employer of Gary Hilton's, was like, 'That's Gary Hilton,'"...
"I've always said the girls deserve justice and I hope that's where we're headed," Liberty German's mother Carrie Timmons told Inside Edition Liberty "Libby" German's mother, Carrie Timmons, is speaking out after the arrest of her daughter's alleged killer was announced in late October. On Feb. 13, 2017, 14-year-old Libby and her best friend 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams went for a hike on a trail in Delphi, Ind. When they didn't arrive to the location they were supposed to be picked up at afterwards, the girls...
A former Navy engineer’s wife who acted as a lookout as he attempted to hand off classified government secrets—concealed in a chewing gum wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich, among other items—on Wednesday received a harsher sentence than her husband, with a federal judge chastising her for attempting to make him take all the blame for the plot. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced Diana Toebbe, 46, to more than 21 years in prison, while Jonathan Toebbe, 44, was handed a 19-year sentence. A decade was effectively added to Diana’s sentence, Groh said, because of two letters she attempted to smuggle to Jonathan in custody, pleading with him to perjure himself and keep her out of jail. “That’s obstruction, plain and simple,” she added. “It’s encouraging a co-defendant to lie to save the other co-defendant’s rear.” In August, Groh unexpectedly tossed the Toebbes’ plea deals, saying that the sentencing guidelines were “strikingly deficient.” (Under the terms of the deals, prosecutors recommended less than 18 years for Jonathan and just three for Diana.)Read it at The Washington Post
A woman in Iowa claims that her father once murdered dozens of women, undetected. Inconsistencies in her accusations raise questions about her motivation. Other people accusing their fathers of such crimes can help us make sense of the Iowa case. Recently, we’ve seen news coverage about a previously unidentified serial...
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
The 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden shocked the nation, making headlines due to the brutality of the killings and the fact the prime suspect was a young woman: Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden. While Lizzie was arrested and brought to trial, she was ultimately acquitted in the murders — but that hasn't stopped the general public from considering her the likely killer, even turning the crime into a childhood playground rhyme you've likely heard before: "Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one."
