California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
KGET 17
Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals
Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
KGET 17
BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
Bakersfield Now
Young Wooldridge hosting Thanksgiving food baskets giveaway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market have partnered up for the second year in a row to provide eight families in Kern County with a Thanksgiving food basket. They are asking the community to nominate families who could use the extra help.
Bakersfield Californian
Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats
If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations. Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this...
Renegade Rip
Dave & Busters comes to Bako
A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
KGET 17
‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con
A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
Bakersfield Californian
Back on 'Prairie' for Bakersfield Comic-Con
It will be like a "Little House on the Prairie" reunion this weekend at Bakersfield Comic Con. The two-day event will bring together nine actors from the 1970s TV series. Slated to appear are Dean Butler (Laura's husband, Almonzo Wilder), Patrick Labyorteaux (Andrew Garvey), Charlotte Stewart (schoolteacher Miss Beadle), Ketty Lester (teacher Hester-Sue Terhune), Hersha Parady (Alice Garvey), Pamela Roylance (newspaper owner Sarah Reed Carter), Wendi Turnbaugh (played Grace Ingalls along with twin Brenda) and Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (shared the role of Carrie Ingalls).
Taft Midway Driller
CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale
The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
DEVELOPING: Parking lot shooting at Bakersfield Walmart leaves a person injured
When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
