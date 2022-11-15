ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

KGET 17

Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals

Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Young Wooldridge hosting Thanksgiving food baskets giveaway

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Law Offices of Young Wooldridge and Wood-Dale Market have partnered up for the second year in a row to provide eight families in Kern County with a Thanksgiving food basket. They are asking the community to nominate families who could use the extra help.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats

If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations. Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Renegade Rip

Dave & Busters comes to Bako

A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con

A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Back on 'Prairie' for Bakersfield Comic-Con

It will be like a "Little House on the Prairie" reunion this weekend at Bakersfield Comic Con. The two-day event will bring together nine actors from the 1970s TV series. Slated to appear are Dean Butler (Laura's husband, Almonzo Wilder), Patrick Labyorteaux (Andrew Garvey), Charlotte Stewart (schoolteacher Miss Beadle), Ketty Lester (teacher Hester-Sue Terhune), Hersha Parady (Alice Garvey), Pamela Roylance (newspaper owner Sarah Reed Carter), Wendi Turnbaugh (played Grace Ingalls along with twin Brenda) and Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (shared the role of Carrie Ingalls).
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

CALM HolidayLights tickets now on sale

The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online at www.calmzoo.org for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

