A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO