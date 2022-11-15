ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USMNT Star Walker Zimmerman Is Ready to Meet Taylor Swift After Viral 'All Too Well' Clip (Exclusive)

U.S. Men's National Team star Walker Zimmerman knows all too well what it means to be a Swiftie!. Ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, new American soccer fans got to know Zimmerman through a viral clip the USMNT's official account shared on Twitter. In the clip, the soccer star takes to a microphone to belt the iconic bridge from Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her heartbreak hit "All Too Well."
Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash

Good men were not in short supply on Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration. At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar, and this year did not disappoint. Oscar hopeful Brendan Frasier and actor-producer-director Zoe Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Early arrivals...
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...

