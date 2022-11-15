Read full article on original website
USMNT Star Walker Zimmerman Is Ready to Meet Taylor Swift After Viral 'All Too Well' Clip (Exclusive)
U.S. Men's National Team star Walker Zimmerman knows all too well what it means to be a Swiftie!. Ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, new American soccer fans got to know Zimmerman through a viral clip the USMNT's official account shared on Twitter. In the clip, the soccer star takes to a microphone to belt the iconic bridge from Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her heartbreak hit "All Too Well."
Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash
Good men were not in short supply on Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration. At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar, and this year did not disappoint. Oscar hopeful Brendan Frasier and actor-producer-director Zoe Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Early arrivals...
Lizzo Grants the Wish of Award-Winning Author Who Asked to Borrow Her Emmy Dress on TikTok
Lizzo is way ahead of the game when it comes to the season of giving! The Grammy-nominated singer gave her fan a surprise of a lifetime after she posted a video on TikTok asking the pop star if they could wear one of her dresses. In late October, Atlanta-based writer,...
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!
Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
Joe Jonas Admits He Watched 'House of the Dragon,' Says Wife Sophie Turner Helps With His Acting (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas is gearing up to make his big-screen debut! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Jonas at the premiere of his new wartime film, Devotion, where he shared how his wife, Sophie Turner, has inspired his acting career. "She tells me to do it again, and do it again and...
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs and Two Wild, Unexpected Unmaskings (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for an evening of laughs with the Comedy Roast Night, which featured two new characters taking the stage, and a lot of jokes about Nick Cannon's ever-increasing number of children. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on...
