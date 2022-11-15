ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee neighbors say plans for big truck sales lot don't fit in, are being rushed through

By Lauren Victory
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in different subdivisions along the same road in Gurnee normally keep to themselves, but a groundswell of opposition is growing against a proposed development across the street.

Homeowners knew the nearly 26-acre vacant lot across the street from the Cobble Creek subdivision would be sold someday. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explains why what could be built there is causing homeowners to fight back.

Milwaukee Avenue is already a busy road, but the noisy street will indisputably get louder, because the business trying to open up near Milwaukee Avenue and Manchester Road is all about cars and trucks.

Rendering of TransChicago Truck Group's proposed truck sales facility on Milwaukee Avenue in Gurnee.

Peace and relative quiet are two of the reasons Mary Beth Fournier bought in this area of Gurnee along Milwaukee Avenue.

"Now I will be looking at a giant truck facility, which I never expected," she said.

The 26-acre lot across the street from 1,500 homes was not supposed to be a car and truck dealership as proposed.

The lot isn't zoned for commercial use, but that could change at a Gurnee Village Board meeting later this month.

"We're concerned about how quickly it's going through, and that we're just not getting the information," Gurnee resident Mike Sliozis said.

TransChicago Truck Group wants to transform the area into a 68,000-square-foot facility; with a sales lot, office, parts warehouse, repair shop, and hundreds of parking spots.

"There is a petition. I think we have about 500 names," Gurnee resident Ed Jesse said.

Jesse is mobilizing neighbors worried about traffic, pollution, and more.

"The noise that's going to occur," he said.

Village of Gurnee

TransChicago Truck Group owner Doug Cayce said at a village planning and zoning board meeting last month that he wants to make sure the company addresses any concerns. He presented plans that promise community involvement, and revenue for Gurnee.

"Since we are in business of selling new and used trucks, and commercial truck parts, we generate significant sales tax dollars," he said.

The company also pledges to beautify the area with landscaping, which at least some homeowners appreciate.

"However, how is that going to change the fact that behind all that is still a truck facility?" Fornier said.

Village of Gurnee

"This kind of a company does not fit into this neighborhood," Jesse said.

Neighbors said they would tolerate development similar to the nearby medical offices.

CBS 2 gave village board members and top executives from TransChicago Truck Group several days to comment on this report, but no one got back to us.

