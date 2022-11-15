ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in place for Lake County, Illinois through Wednesday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pahqO_0jC7oW7g00

First Alert Weather: More light snow 02:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County, Illinois until Wednesday morning for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over two inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BOP8_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana from 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over five inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaDU7_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Scattered areas of wet snow will remain in the forecast tonight through the day on Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts will average between one to two inches, but some isolated higher amounts will be possible.

CBS

Two inches, or more, is possible from Northshore to the Wisconsin line due to lake effect snow burst on Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV8qq_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Lake effect snow is also likely in parts of Porter and La Porte County in northwest Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GirAV_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Areas along the Indiana and Michigan state line could exceed six inches of snowfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5uTt_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 30s in the morning and only in the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zj1WR_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Lingering light snow showers will be possible for Thursday with highs in the low 30s.

Other than a few flurries, we'll be done with measurable snow by Friday, but temperatures will turn colder with highs in the mid 20s and lows Friday night in the mid teens.

Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens continue this weekend. Temperatures modify by early next workweek, with highs returning to the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers. Lake enhanced bursts of snow possible in the afternoon. High 36°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for isolated light snow showers. High 30°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1tLF_0jC7oW7g00
CBS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Flurries, arctic cold ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cold conditions and passing flurries Thursday. Temperatures climb near freezing Thursday before falling through the 20s by evening.   A wintry chill lingers this weekend. There may be a few flurries around on Saturday, but the cold continues. The sun returns by Sunday.    
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Slushy snow accumulation expected Tuesday into Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple rounds of snowfall are in the forecast starting Tuesday morning, as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region over the next 36 hours. Snowfall will increase through the Tuesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, as travel could be impacted by slushy snow accumulation.  Lake enhanced snow is possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, allowing for the potential for some heavier bursts of snow.Snowfall amounts will range from little to no accumulation near the lake, due to lake water temperatures in the upper 40s, to snowfall amounts as...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow causing slick conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first accumulating snow of the season has arrived. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow totals are expected to reach one to two inches on roadways, causing problems for morning and evening commuters. Little accumulation is expected along the lakeshore. More periods of snow Wednesday and then flurries on Thursday. After the snow, temperatures drop near freezing. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra's Holiday Train will be available on Saturdays in December

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday magic hops aboard the Metra on the first three Saturdays in December.It will host holiday trains on the Metra electric line. You can ride with Santa and the elves to a north pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station. Tickets cost $5 and go on sale Monday. You must purchase one from a ticket agent.The decorated trains leave University Park at 11 a.m. on Saturdays through December.Tickets are valid for rides on any outbound Metra electric train that day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon ends Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're dreaming about running the Chicago marathon, you only have a little time left to make that final decision.The application deadline for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.The popular event features runners from all over the world. This year even saw some records being broken. To apply, visit the Chicago Marathon website. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighters demonstrate dangers in deep frying turkey ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As you prep your shopping list for the thanksgiving meal, Chicago firefighters are reminding you to think carefully about how you're going to cook the turkey."There you go. and that's what you see with a frozen turkey and too much oil in there."The department on Wednesday showed the dangers of using a turkey fryer.Intense flames came just 15 seconds after the turkey was dropped into the fryer.If you're using a fryer for Thanksgiving here are some tips to stay safe:- Do not overfill the pot.- Keep it at least ten feet away from any structures. - And don't drop a frozen turkey in the fryer full of hot oil.It will also be a good idea to have a fire extinguisher nearby.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Rollover Semi On Westbound I-80 In Joliet

An early morning crash on I-80 is backing up traffic. A rollover semi-tractor trailer on westbound I-80 at Larkin Avenue is backing up traffic over the Des Plaines River Bridge.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy