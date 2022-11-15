ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Luna' and 'Max' top list of 2022 most popular dog names

By CBS Chicago Team
 1 day ago

'Luna' and 'Max' top list of 2022 most popular dog names 01:12

CHICAGO (CBS) – This was our favorite story of the day, and yes dogs are involved.

More specifically, the names of dogs. This year's list of the most popular names of 2022 is out.

Luna tops the list, followed by Bella. Third is Daisy, then Lucy and Lily round out the top five.

And for the boy dogs, Max is top dog, then Charlie, Cooper sliding in at the third spot, followed by Milo, and number five is Buddy.

Of course the crew at CBS 2 had to show off their own furry friends.

