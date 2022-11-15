Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hints at bullpen moves this off-season
One of the New York Yankees’ strengths during the 2022 season was their bullpen. Headlined by Michael King and the first-half version of Clay Holmes, the team’s relief arsenal was stellar, at least until injuries began to take hold. The Yankees succumbed to injuries in the bullpen:. The...
msn.com
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Hal Steinbrenner: Days of Yankees spending way to championships are over
Hal Steinbrenner told reporters that the Yankees can no longer spend their way to a title, as a the competitive balance is much different than it used to be.
Yankees-Mets alleged truce in Aaron Judge bidding war prompts investigation: report
Aaron Judge might be the biggest free agent but the alleged decision by the New York Yankees and New York Mets to put the knives away reportedly prompted an MLB probe.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge awaits AL MVP announcement today
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will find out tonight if he is the 2022 American League MVP. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The other finalists are Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez.
Hal Steinbrenner sounded like The Boss in latest Aaron Judge comments
In a good way! He sounded like The Boss in a good way. Not in the way where he plans to hire a PI to stalk Aaron Judge, nor in the way where he attempts to trade Aaron Judge for BJ Upton, Chris Johnson and Andrelton Simmons. In the way...
Yankees re-sign key piece, adding intrigue to Aaron Judge decision
The Yankees have reportedly re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal with a club option for a third year. The veteran first baseman could help the Aaron Judge sweepstakes.
Idaho8.com
Texas Rangers to host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game. Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season. Manfred made the announcement at the conclusion of this week’s owners’ meetings in New York. Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro’s rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.’s final season. The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
Andy Martino cued potential Mets, Yankees Aaron Judge punishment from MLB
Who would’ve thought that by not pursuing Aaron Judge, Steve Cohen and the Mets would actually get the Yankees in more trouble?. On November 3, SNY’s Andy Martino formalized the rumblings fans had been hearing for quite a while, asserting in a column published on the website that Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner had no intention of interrupting their genial relationship with a high-profile bidding war for Judge.
MLB Probing If Mets, Yankees Violated CBA in Aaron Judge Talks
On Opening Day, Aaron Judge made a $213.5-million bet on himself by turning down a contract from the New York Yankees that would have kept him with the team through 2029. That bet is going to pay off as Judge had the best season of his career — hitting an American League record 62 home runs and likely scoring AL MVP honors — before hitting unrestricted free agency.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Judge rumors tracker: Latest news, updates on Dodgers, Yankees & more free agency fits
Aaron Judge is a free agent, and the race to sign one of MLB's biggest stars is officially on. After putting together an all-time contract year, the free agent slugger is sure to have some big-spending teams hot after his services for the foreseeable future. Rumors indicate the Giants, Dodgers, Yankees and Mets could all be in the hunt to sign the slugger.
Comments / 0