FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure
pahomepage.com
Crews put up Christmas tree in Downtown Lancaster
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
pahomepage.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. 3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster …. A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road
The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
lawnandlandscape.com
Supply chain struggles this winter
It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
WGAL
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
The City of Harrisburg should support our efforts to restore Governors Square | Opinion
Governors Square residents are wonderful people who deserve to live in a development that will allow them to raise families and enjoy city living in the heart of downtown Harrisburg. Their development has some of the best features in the area: 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments with views of Harrisburg’s iconic Capitol; proximity to downtown shopping and dining; and breathtaking walks along the Susquehanna River and the Capital Area Greenbelt.
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
