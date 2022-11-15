Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Spray Painted Swooshes Tag This Nike Air Force 1
From Tartan Swooshes to its faux Moving Company, Nike’s Sportswear division has enacted a multitude of inline themes for its roster of silhouettes to indulge in throughout the year, with the latest slate spray painting its midfoot Checks onto the various model’s. Anchoring the Nike Air Max Plus 3, Dunk Low and Air Max 90 thus far, the Beaverton-based brand’s 40th anniversary silhouette is next up to flaunt the stenciled Swoosh.
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
Drop 1 Of The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” Pack Lands On Nov. 13th
Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than well-likened to one another, having proffered a multitude of timeless collaborations across the Beaverton-based brands iconic lifestyle silhouettes. Following their “5 On It” joint effort seen on the Air Force 1 last summer, the 40th anniversary silhouette is being tapped once again to aid in the Los Angeles-based cohort’s own 20th anniversary.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy”
While it’s collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed unto the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.
