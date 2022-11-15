Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
Hayden and Holton gear up for Sub-State
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden and Holton football have quite the rematch in the KSHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. The two are facing off for the second time this season in Sub-States, where Holton will look to grab another win, while Hayden will look for revenge. When these two met in the regular season, Holton won 37-13.
WIBW
KU volleyball stages impressive comeback to defeat Iowa State on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks move to a record of 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) while the...
WIBW
Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods led by four at the end of the first quarter, but the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by 12, as Rockhurst pulls out the 52-47 win. Aubree Dewey, Natalia Figueroa and Emma Chapman all had nine points to lead Washburn...
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Cold start becoming warmer in the 50s
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be mainly sunny today with temperatures starting cold but warming into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The breezy winds may gust to over 25 mph. The stronger winds will create high fire danger today in North-Central Kansas where relative humidity will be lowest. Overnight tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s and we’ll see another mild day Monday in the mid 50s. We continue to track a weak system for Thursday morning that will bring slight change to Northeast Kansas.
WIBW
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball hosted Iowa State for its Senior Day on Saturday, and the Jayhawks mounted a massive comeback to honor its seniors. The Cyclones took the first two sets, so it was time for KU to rally. The Jayhawks proceeded to dominate the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, 15-8.
WIBW
Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”. Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall to start it all off. “One of our missions is always outreach to our...
WIBW
CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
WIBW
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
WIBW
Fort Riley holds German and Italian remembrance ceremony
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
WIBW
Step back in time with Lecompton’s historic Christmas tree display
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trip through Christmases past is on display in Lecompton. Their historic holiday display is already on view. Paul Bahnmaier visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it and show a few items from the collection. View more than 200 antique, Victorian and themed trees...
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
WIBW
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
WIBW
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.
WIBW
Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
Comments / 0