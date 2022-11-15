TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be mainly sunny today with temperatures starting cold but warming into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The breezy winds may gust to over 25 mph. The stronger winds will create high fire danger today in North-Central Kansas where relative humidity will be lowest. Overnight tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s and we’ll see another mild day Monday in the mid 50s. We continue to track a weak system for Thursday morning that will bring slight change to Northeast Kansas.

