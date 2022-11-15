Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Crews extinguish Missoula structure fire
The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Ernest Avenue.
NBCMontana
Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel
The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall
Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.
montanarightnow.com
Parvovirus outbreak sparks urgency to get dogs vaccinated
MISSOULA, Mont. - Pet owners in the Missoula Valley are urged to get their animals vaccinated as one animal shelter is seeing more sick dogs. In just the last month, three different dogs tested positive for parvovirus at The Humane Society of Western Montana. This is alarming, Marta Pierpoint explained, because in the six and a half years she's served as executive director leading up to this point, there haven't been any.
z100missoula.com
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
Fairfield Sun Times
3.7 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning. It was originally reported as 4.7 but that has since been lowered. The USGS is reporting the quake. Also, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was reporting it. That system uses device and sensor dates from Android phones. Several...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Mission Valley residents react to Wednesday morning earthquake
Homes in the Mission Valley woke up Wednesday morning to rumbling and shaking as a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just outside Ravalli.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill
Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes
Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, NRN.com, and NewsTalkKGVO.com.
Tri-City Herald
‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Woman Shoplifting in Missoula Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported shoplifting that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Reserve Street. The officer went to the business and met with the loss prevention officer who said he had caught a female taking merchandise. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Ethics complaint filed over Missoula crisis services levy mailer
Two Missoula City Council members have filed an ethics complaint against the city alleging it violated portions of Montana's Code of Ethics by campaigning for the passage of the crisis services levy.
