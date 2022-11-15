ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel

The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
MISSOULA, MT
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Parvovirus outbreak sparks urgency to get dogs vaccinated

MISSOULA, Mont. - Pet owners in the Missoula Valley are urged to get their animals vaccinated as one animal shelter is seeing more sick dogs. In just the last month, three different dogs tested positive for parvovirus at The Humane Society of Western Montana. This is alarming, Marta Pierpoint explained, because in the six and a half years she's served as executive director leading up to this point, there haven't been any.
MISSOULA, MT
z100missoula.com

What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”

This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

3.7 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula

MISSOULA, MT - A 3.7 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning. It was originally reported as 4.7 but that has since been lowered. The USGS is reporting the quake. Also, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was reporting it. That system uses device and sensor dates from Android phones. Several...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
MONTANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

Status remains unknown if the city’s sole Red Robin restaurant will remain shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, NRN.com, and NewsTalkKGVO.com.
MISSOULA, MT
Tri-City Herald

‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Shoplifting in Missoula Gets Caught With Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported shoplifting that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Reserve Street. The officer went to the business and met with the loss prevention officer who said he had caught a female taking merchandise. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT

