Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO