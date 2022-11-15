Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday...
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
Results: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeats Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District election
The 47th District is located along the California coastline in Orange County.
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
uscannenbergmedia.com
From LA Mayoral Election Result to the UN’s COP27 Conference
On today’s show, we discuss the LA mayoral election result, USC’s food drive, the top basketball prospect in the country committing to USC, the upcoming Rolling Loud concert, Whittier sheriff cadets involved in a freak accident, the new LA environmental justice office, and the UN’s COP27 conference. All that and more, From Where We Are.
lmu.edu
The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race
“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
CBS News
Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
Driver shoots at actress Denise Richards after an apparent road rage incident
An irate driver opened fire on actress Denise Richards and her husband after an apparent road rage incident.
Senior Dogs In Need Of Home After Owner Found Dead In Donation Box
Two senior dogs owned by the Santa Clarita woman who was found dead in a donation box last month are in need of a home. The dogs, Banjo and Ripley, are senior dogs who have been housed at the Castaic Animal Shelter for over a month, will not be able to stay at the shelter ...
foxla.com
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
momcollective.com
We Are More Powerful Than We know
Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.
2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found fatally stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot in the city of Palmdale just before noon on Thursday, Oct.… Read more "2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody"
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
