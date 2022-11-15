ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday...
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail

The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
From LA Mayoral Election Result to the UN’s COP27 Conference

On today’s show, we discuss the LA mayoral election result, USC’s food drive, the top basketball prospect in the country committing to USC, the upcoming Rolling Loud concert, Whittier sheriff cadets involved in a freak accident, the new LA environmental justice office, and the UN’s COP27 conference. All that and more, From Where We Are.
The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race

“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
We Are More Powerful Than We know

Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.
