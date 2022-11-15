Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Remembering Josef Weiss and Agnes Jolley
Josef Weiss and his wife Vi were usually present for breakfast at McDonald’s. They continued to go to McDonald’s after it was remodeled and the breakfast bunch all moved up to the new Bojangles. They came up to Bo’s once; that was the last time I saw them.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
John T. Richards
Landrum– On November 8, 2022, John T. Richards passed to his rest at 68. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in December 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert and his sister Joan. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosanne; his sons Lucas (Laura), and Andrew (son); grandchildren, Livia, Flynn, and Anya; his sister Mary DeRuso and his brother Phil Richards.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills November 2022 – Parker-Binns Vineyard Builds On Tryon’s Grape Legacy
When you turn your gaze to Tryon Peak and the surrounding mountains that provide the first glimpse of what makes this part of Western North Carolina special, it’s easy to forget these mountains are geologically among the oldest in the world. In fact, Tryon Peak, White Oak, Warrior, Melrose and Hogback all once towered more than 10,000 feet high before erosion skimmed their tops and left deposits of mineral-rich soil that created the rolling hills and valleys that define the region.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Kiwanis Club of Tryon donates to Outreach
On November 15, The Kiwanis Club of Tryon donated 22 hams and 5 turkeys to Thermal Belt Outreach to help feed local families during this holiday season. Pictured are Georgia Ballard, Pantry Assistant (left), and Lesley Correll, volunteer (right) at Thermal Belt Outreach. Submitted by Sharon Millard.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Friends of Agriculture Breakfast returns Wednesday, November 16
The Friends of Agriculture Breakfast returns Wednesday, November 16 at 7 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Local farmers, growers, and other food producers provide fresh ingredients for a delicious complimentary country breakfast that will include: local sausage, eggs, grits, freshly baked bread, jams and jellies, fresh greens, and locally roasted coffee.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local trumpet players perform in free brass concert
Three local trumpet players are currently members of the Blue Ridge Symphonic Brass, a twenty-plus-member brass choir dedicated to sharing the unique symphonic brass repertoire with music patrons in Western North Carolina. Maestro Jamie Hafner will lead the BRSB in a free brass concert on Sunday, November 20 at Trinity...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Runners turn out in droves for 10th Annual Tryon Half Marathon
On Saturday morning, Harmon Field was packed with almost 150 runners, who then took to the road for the 10th Annual Tryon Half Marathon. All proceeds from this 13.1-mile run went to Thermal Belt Outreach of Columbus. The race started at 8 a.m. and featured runners of all experience levels....
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Christmas Bazaar at Columbus Baptist Church
Columbus Baptist Church would like to invite the community to come out on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and discover all the wonderful artwork and craft items that their vendors have been diligently designing and working on for weeks and months. What better way to kick off the Christmas Season than with beautiful decorations, holiday music and unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your gift list?
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Welcoming a new nurse practitioner to our team
The only constant in today’s healthcare profession is lightning-paced change. In 1980, our comprehensive medical knowledge doubled every seven years. By 2020 our medical knowledge doubled every seventy-three days. THAT IS MIND-BLOWING! At this pace, all healthcare practitioners work diligently to stay current with evidence-based medicine. And with this warp-speed transformation, the roles and responsibilities of healthcare providers are anything but static. The value of experienced, committed, well-trained experts is ever-increasing.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Artist Paris Evans creates art chain-stitched with heart
SALUDA – Paris Evans, the owner of Milkweed Studios, began selling her embroidered art and designs at craft shows and online before eventually growing it into a thriving business that now operates out of her home studio in Saluda. Milkweed Studios showcases several handmade products and does specialty embroidery...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Old age ain’t for sissies
It was a lovely thing to be asked by an enthusiastic group of seniors, who had chosen my novel for their book club if I would consider driving to their group residence to speak about it. Well, of course I would, I thought, the elderly dears. I’ve given these sorts...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
CBL State Savings Bank Foundation donates $12,500 to Operation Hope
The CBL State Savings Bank Foundation has given $12,500 to Operation Hope to assist with community programs and digital expansion. Operation Hope is a faith-based ecumenical, 501c3 non-profit, outreach ministry that provides a tremendous number of programs and services for the Spartanburg County District 1 area, including a food pantry and supply closet, clothing closet, resale shop, financial assistance, computer kiosks, employment readiness and more.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County High School teacher arrested Tuesday
COLUMBUS – Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday at the school by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student and booked into Polk County jail, according to Sheriff Tim Wright. He has a $50,000 secured bond, and will have his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon Depot Garden displays amazing fall colors
Tryon Depot Garden, usually a pocket of restful green space, is now a blaze of color in downtown Tryon. Located at the corner of Pacolet Street and Depot Street, there are several entrances to the area and parking in the rear of the Depot building. It is open to the public and is maintained by the Tryon Garden Club.
