Columbus Baptist Church would like to invite the community to come out on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and discover all the wonderful artwork and craft items that their vendors have been diligently designing and working on for weeks and months. What better way to kick off the Christmas Season than with beautiful decorations, holiday music and unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your gift list?

COLUMBUS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO