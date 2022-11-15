Read full article on original website
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
Mike Ekeler discusses Vols' special teams, South Carolina on 'Vol Calls'
Mike Ekeler, Tennessee's special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss how the Vols' special teams have performed so far this season and preview Saturday's game at South Carolina. Fifth-ranked Tennessee will take on the Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
The Fearless Prediction is quite sad, knowing that college football season is almost over. We don’t plan to finish on a down note. Let’s get after it with the 11th game of the year for Tennessee as it hits the road to play South Carolina. Losses to Alabama,...
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Colorado State
CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina will open up its Charleston Classic play on Thursday as it will face off against Colorado State in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. The Gamecocks (2-0) are coming off a 60-58 win over their in-state rival in Clemson while the Rams (3-0) are coming off an 77-52 win over Weber State on Monday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While Vol Nation is celebrating a winning football season, the University of Tennessee's athletic director has a game plan for success across all sports on Rocky Top. Danny White will tell you he likes winning but don't ask him about losing. “I hate losing. I hate...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
visitmysmokies.com
B51 Chicken: New Restaurant in Sevierville Now Open Serving up Peruvian Goodness
A brand new Sevierville restaurant is now open serving up delicious rotisserie style chicken cooked in a Peruvian oven. If you have never tried Peruvian food, you are in for a treat! Experience juicy slow cooked meat with amazing flavor as well as many tasty unique sides. The food is cooked over charcoal so if you like chicken on the grill, you’re going to like this treat! Here are all the details about the new Peruvian restaurant in Sevierville called B51 Chicken:
