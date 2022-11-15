ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Machine Gun Kelly's Wild Reaction To Grammy Nomination Is A Must See

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krNeJ_0jC7g41V00
Photo: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced today (November 15), and Machine Gun Kelly earned himself a nod for his most recent album mainstream sellout .

MGK was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for the project, which was released back in March of this year. He shared his reaction to learning the news on his Instagram account . In a video, MGK can be seen holding hands with fiancée Megan Fox as the nominees were announced. As soon as he heard mainstream sellout called, MGK leaped onto a nearby couch as the sound of cheers filled the room. The post's caption reads, "Call me what you want as long as it starts with 'grammy nominated' 🤘 I LOVE YOU."

MGK is up against some stiff competition. Other nominees in the category include the Black Keys for Dropout Boogie , Elvis Costello & the Imposters for The Boy Named If , IDLES for Crawler , Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9 , and Spoon for Lucifer On The Sofa .

The 2023 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5. Even before the ceremony has begun, some musicians are already making history —One of them being the Queen B herself. Beyoncé has officially become one of the most nominated artists in Grammy history with over 80 nominations from the Recording Academy throughout her career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
EW.com

Why Taylor Swift's album Midnights wasn't nominated for the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Popculture

'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
The Detroit Free Press

Eminem hails music that 'saved my life' during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

LOS ANGELES — Eminem’s musical journey started in hungry desperation at an obscure studio on 8 Mile Road. Saturday night, it led him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Detroit rapper, in one the most triumphant moments of his much-decorated career, was enshrined in the rock hall during a long, star-filled ceremony at the Microsoft Theater. Eminem, inducted by Dr. Dre and joined by Ed Sheeran and Steven Tyler during his musical performance, became the 20th Detroit inductee in the institution’s 36-year history.
DETROIT, MI
EW.com

2023 Grammy Awards nominations: Watch Live

It's time to face the music once again: the 2023 Grammy nominations here. After an incendiary year in music that marked the return of legendary artists like Adele and Beyoncé, the Recording Academy is unveiling its newest slate of nominees beginning at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. The nominations announcement,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy